New integration secures Rentec Direct's standing as one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks
GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software solution, has announced a new integration with RentalSource, a listing website providing access to a nationwide inventory of currently available rental properties. With one click, Rentec Direct clients can publish vacant rental property listings to the most popular rental listing sites, which now includes RentalSource. Rentec Direct is proud to offer clients one of the industry's largest rental listing syndication networks.
"As a landlord myself, I understand how significantly tenant turnover and rental vacancies can impact your bottom line," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Getting your rental listing in front of as many eyes as possible can be one of the most effective ways to end vacancies quickly. We make it a priority to offer a powerful rental syndication network, and this new integration with RentalSource is part of Rentec Direct's ongoing mission to provide the most effective listing options and lead generation opportunities for landlords and property managers."
RentalSource's listing website allows renters to find their next home by searching for houses, apartments and vacation homes currently available for rent. When they discover a rental listing that meets their unique needs, RentalSource connects renters directly to property managers via their preferred communication method. Rentec Direct's syndication network eliminates the need for clients to upload property information to multiple listing sites – instead, the software completes all of the hard work. Additional rental listing sites included in the Rentec Direct syndication network include Apartments.com, ApartmentList, Dwellsy, Homes.com, Hunt.com, Oodle, Realtor.com, RentBits, RentPath, Trovit, Zillow and Zumper.
Ashley Morgan, CEO of RentalSource, said: "We are excited to be fully integrated with Rentec Direct's platform, giving their property management clients one more fully automatic tool to help fill their vacancies faster."
To learn more about the new integration between Rentec Direct and RentalSource, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/rentec-direct-adds-rentalsource-to-its-robust-syndication-network/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
