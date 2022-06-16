Software company, Rentec Direct, awards four scholarships to outstanding technology students
GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software company, is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Tech Mastery Scholarship. Nathaniel Callabresi of College of William and Mary, Kristopher Irizarry of University of California Irvine, Erik Ossner of Cornell University and Joshua Rechkemmer of Texas A&M University San Antonio were each awarded a $500 scholarship to help achieve academic goals and career dreams in the technology industry.
"Technology relies on fresh innovations from new minds in the industry," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "As an internet-based organization, Rentec Direct is continuously influenced by changing technology, and it is always exciting to watch the next generation of technology influencers make strides forward. We feel that one of the best ways to support these future leaders is to encourage academic achievement through our scholarship program."
The Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship program is open to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, software development or another closely related field. As part of the application process, students were asked to submit an essay answering the following question: What are some of the greatest obstacles the technology industry has overcome in the past five years, and what major obstacles do you foresee for the industry in the future? Essays were evaluated based on creativity, humor, grammar and content.
"Removing boundaries for others through my work in technology has been a moral duty and passion for me," said Erik Ossner, one of the 2022 scholarship recipients. "I strive to transform the technological landscape through the products I build – to develop, grow and run groundbreaking software tools, with the goal of leveraging knowledge and information for millions, regardless of background, ethnicity or family income."
The Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship program was founded in 2016. The deadline for the 2023 scholarship program is April 15, 2023. To learn more about the 2022 scholarship recipients, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/congratulations-to-the-2022-tech-mastery-scholarship-winners-rentec-direct-news/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com
###
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, bdaggett@rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct