Software company, Rentec Direct, awards four scholarships to outstanding technology students

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software company, is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Tech Mastery Scholarship. Nathaniel Callabresi of College of William and Mary, Kristopher Irizarry of University of California Irvine, Erik Ossner of Cornell University and Joshua Rechkemmer of Texas A&M University San Antonio were each awarded a $500 scholarship to help achieve academic goals and career dreams in the technology industry.

"Technology relies on fresh innovations from new minds in the industry," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "As an internet-based organization, Rentec Direct is continuously influenced by changing technology, and it is always exciting to watch the next generation of technology influencers make strides forward. We feel that one of the best ways to support these future leaders is to encourage academic achievement through our scholarship program."

The Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship program is open to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, software development or another closely related field. As part of the application process, students were asked to submit an essay answering the following question: What are some of the greatest obstacles the technology industry has overcome in the past five years, and what major obstacles do you foresee for the industry in the future? Essays were evaluated based on creativity, humor, grammar and content.

"Removing boundaries for others through my work in technology has been a moral duty and passion for me," said Erik Ossner, one of the 2022 scholarship recipients. "I strive to transform the technological landscape through the products I build – to develop, grow and run groundbreaking software tools, with the goal of leveraging knowledge and information for millions, regardless of background, ethnicity or family income."

The Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship program was founded in 2016. The deadline for the 2023 scholarship program is April 15, 2023. To learn more about the 2022 scholarship recipients, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/congratulations-to-the-2022-tech-mastery-scholarship-winners-rentec-direct-news/.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

###

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, bdaggett@rentecdirect.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

SOURCE Rentec Direct

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.