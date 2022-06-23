New security deposit insurance feature from Rentec Direct and Rhino provides property owners with extra protection and tenants with an alternative payment option.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software solution, has announced a new integration with Rhino, a smart replacement to traditional cash security deposits. Thanks to the new integration, Rentec Direct clients can now offer Rhino as an option to renters that will provide the same protection against damages and missed payments while increasing affordability and convenience.
"In the midst of a nationwide housing affordability crisis, Rhino is changing the way the real estate industry does business and putting money back into renters' pockets," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Not only does this new integration allow our clients to offer a safe and affordable security deposit replacement to their tenants, but it also offers the same high-level protection against damages and missed payments for landlords and property managers."
Rhino provides security deposit insurance that replaces the traditionally large, upfront cash payment. Renters can pay a small monthly fee or pay in full, and Rhino will insure each property for the owner in case of damages or lost rent. Rentec Direct clients can now offer this service to their tenants to satisfy the deposit requirement when they move in or renew their lease, while still protecting each property. Landlords will find benefits including:
- Landlords can select their own coverage, so they can decrease bad debt without increasing upfront move-in costs for their renters.
- Landlords will no longer have to manually collect or return cash deposits, saving valuable time and money by streamlining the leasing and move-out processes.
For more information, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-rhino-security-deposit-insurance-now-available-through-your-rentec-direct-account/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
