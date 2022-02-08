GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the award-winning property management software solution, is celebrating significant milestones including its 13th anniversary this year. In 13 years of business, Rentec Direct has grown to a team of 15 employees and has maintained a 30% or higher year-over-year growth rate.
Founded in 2009 with the mission to save landlords and property managers time and money, the company has grown to meet the demands of the changing marketplace. Today, Rentec Direct is one of the highest-rated professional property management software solutions on the market and the third-largest property management software system in its sector, serving more than 25,000 landlords and property managers with more than 750,000 units across the country.
"Rentec Direct started as a passion project to solve the inefficiencies I was personally facing as a real estate investor and landlord," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Today we empower more than 25,000 landlords and property managers to efficiently run their businesses while saving time and money. I'm so proud of where we are today as a company and so grateful for the amazing team behind Rentec Direct. We continue to make advancements in customer experience, innovation and technology and will always make decisions based on the best interest of our clients and the industry."
2021 was a significant year of growth and achievement for Rentec Direct:
- Maintained a 30% year-over-year growth rate while competitors in the industry are averaging 20% year-over-year growth. The company has a three-year revenue growth of 136% and remains 100% organically grown and debt-free today.
- Recognized for business performance and growth by prestigious national award programs like the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies (for the fifth consecutive year); the American Business Awards® (for the fourth consecutive year); and the Best in Biz Awards (for the fourth consecutive year).
- Earned high rankings and commendations by industry platforms like Software Advice, GetApp and Capterra as a leading software provider based on user reviews, ratings and data.
- Completed the launch of a redesigned software platform interface with streamlined, modern design improvements and new features to enhance user experience and promote a seamless, responsive workflow.
- Granted four scholarships to students pursuing degrees in computer science or related field through the Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship program.
Since its inception in 2009, Rentec Direct continues to advance in client experience, product innovation and software technology. The company's forward-thinking and client-centric software has helped tens of thousands of landlords and property managers improve customer satisfaction, increase profits and protect assets. To learn more, visit RentecDirect.com.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
