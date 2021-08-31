GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, recently announced it has expanded its cash payment network with the addition of new retail locations. Powered by a partnership with electronic payment provider PayNearMe, the trusted cash payment platform for businesses in the property management sector, Rentec Direct Cash Payments feature allows landlords and property managers to accept rental payments in cash via the Rentec Direct platform. New retail locations will be available for renters to use starting on September 1st, providing additional value for landlords and property managers.
Rentec Direct landlords and property managers have currently been able to accept electronic cash payments from tenants via PayNearMe at 7-Eleven, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores®, and ACE Cash Express® among others, and the network has recently expanded to include Walmart®.
PayNearMe greatly reduces the expense, risk and operational challenges of offering electronic and cash payment options, enabling landlords to get paid faster and more reliably. Electronic cash payments allow tenants a convenient avenue to pay rent with cash without fear of lost or late mail or the inconvenience of traveling to a property management office. Instead, tenants have access to rental payments in cash through PayNearMe's network of participating retail store locations. Tenants can pay cash at a convenient neighborhood location using a payslip, or login to the tenant portal via Rentec Direct's Resident Connect mobile app and use the barcode provided.
With more than 31,000 retail locations across the country, including 7-Eleven, newly added Walmart® in addition to Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores®, and ACE Cash Express® among others, Rentec Direct is excited to announce that this cash payment network will have even more value. The addition of Walmart® to the list of payment locations will ensure that making electronic cash payments are more convenient than ever before.
"At Rentec Direct, our goal is to make life easier for both tenants and landlords through our software, said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We are excited to include Walmart® in one of the many convenient retail store locations where renters can pay rent in cash."
Further information about Rentec Directs cash payment feature can be found here: http://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/cash-payment-network-expanded/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
About PayNearMe
PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering all major payment types and channels in a single platform.
PayNearMe today processes all forms of payment including cards, ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and has enabled cash payments through our proprietary cash network since 2009. PayNearMe cash payments are accepted at more than 31,000 retail locations in the U.S. including participating 7-Eleven®, Walmart®, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores®, and ACE Cash Express®, among others.
Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Finance, Property Management, Insurance, Utility and Municipality, and iGaming and Sports Betting.
To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and availability. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at PayNearMe's sole discretion. Any such referenced products do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of PayNearMe MT, Inc. PayNearMe assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
