GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has invited landlords and property managers to apply for its Insider Program to gain early access to its redesigned software platform. The new software includes streamlined, modern design updates with a focus on usability and a seamless, approachable user interface. All Rentec Direct clients will soon have access to the updated software at no additional cost.
"Our development team works tirelessly to ensure that our software is easy to use and issue-free but, in the software world, big updates can sometimes create unforeseen issues in day-to-day use," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We developed the Rentec Direct Insider Program to allow select clients access to the very newest features and settings in our platform before the general public. This helps us test new updates and provide feedback to our development team."
Furthering Rentec Direct's mission to save landlords and property managers time and money, the latest software redesign will update the platform for clients to ensure that tasks are streamlined and navigation is optimized. Members of Rentec's development team have experience as property managers, landlords and investors and understand the unique needs and challenges of property management software. Software updates and new feature releases are the direct result of input and feedback from clients. The redesigned software platform is slated to be released to the general public in the coming months.
Rentec Direct is accepting a limited number of applicants to join the Insider Program at this time in order to collect feedback on the new software design. To learn more or to apply for the Rentec Direct Insider Program, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/redesign-early-access-insider/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, bdaggett@rentecdirect.com
