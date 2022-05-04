A new property management software integration between Rentec Direct and RentReporters gives renters an easy way to report rent payments to credit bureaus, improving their score by an average of 40 points.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning property management software company, Rentec Direct, announced a new integration with RentReporters, a rental reporting service that reports on time rent payment information to credit bureaus. This integration creates an automated system for Rentec Direct landlords and property managers to share rent payment data with credit bureaus, giving their renters a credit boost.
RentReporters gives renters the option to report on time rent payment information to credit bureaus by communicating directly with a renter's landlord or property manager to verify payment details. By integrating with Rentec Direct property management software, landlords and property managers can automatically verify payment details to RentReporters, who will share this data with credit bureaus. This service allows renters to add positive payment history to their credit report and will also establish credit history for renters who don't have credit.
"RentReporters is making a positive impact on the rental industry by giving renters the chance to use their rent payments to improve their credit," explains Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We want the process to be as easy as possible for landlords and property managers to help their renters improve their credit, which is why we chose to integrate with RentReporters. We bridge the gap between renters who want their rent payments reported and landlords who need an automated solution to do so."
To use the service, Rentec Direct landlords and property managers invite their residents to sign up for RentReporters in the Rentec Direct Tenant Portal. Once a renter has a RentReporters account, up to 2 years of rent payment history will be automatically reported to the credit bureaus. Once their rent payments are reported through the service a renter's credit score can improve by an average of 40 points within 10 days, according to RentReporters.
"Rent payments are one of the biggest expenses in a renter's budget," says Miller. "It makes sense that these routine payments should be accounted for in a renter's credit history. RentReporters is making this possible for renters to let their rent payment history improve their credit and we are proud to be an integrated part of this process."
To learn more about the integration between Rentec Direct and RentReporters visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/rentec-direct-helps-renters-boost-their-credit-score-with-rentreporters/
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
