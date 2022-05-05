Property management software company, Rentec Direct, recognized in national business awards program for the fifth consecutive year
GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct has been named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. The property management software company received Gold Stevie® Awards in the Real Estate Company of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year categories. The company also received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category. This is the fifth consecutive year that Rentec Direct has been recognized for its achievements, leadership and customer service in the American Business Awards® program.
"Receiving this recognition for the fifth year running gives our team the encouragement and drive to continue growing and achieving our goals in the property management industry," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "These awards commend that our company is growing in the right direction, thoughtfully building a company that puts our clients first and uses technology to solve industry challenges. Rentec wouldn't be where it is today without the hard work and dedication of our entire team."
Rentec Direct received two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 2022 American Business Awards® program as a result of the high average scores received from the judging panel:
- Small Real Estate Company of the Year: The judging panel recognized Rentec Direct for its demonstrated growth and success in the real estate industry. One judge said, "Rentec Direct's list of achievements are impressive and diverse, related to both their software product and their people. The company has spent considerable time and resources retooling their system to meet customer needs and enhance customer experience, which demonstrates their commitment to client service."
- Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year: Miller was commended for his leadership resulting in Rentec Direct's impressive year-over-year growth rate. One judge said, "Nathan's vision continues to expand as he oversees Rentec's client experience and product innovation initiatives. Rentec is a great example of Miller making good use of experience gained in the digital world. The real estate sector is huge with vast resources, and by using technology in this sector, leaders like Miller will get the lion's share."
The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award® winners.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, bdaggett@rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct