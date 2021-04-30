GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Rentec Direct received Gold Stevie® Awards in the Small Real Estate Company of the Year and the Entrepreneur of the Year categories. The company was also recognized in the Customer Service Department of the Year category with a Bronze Stevie® Award. This is the fourth consecutive year that Rentec Direct has been named a winner in the American Business Awards® program.
"It is so rewarding to be recognized with such distinguished awards in such a competitive national program," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "These awards commend that Rentec is growing in the right direction to achieve our goal of thoughtfully building a company that puts clients first, uses technology to solve industry challenges and nurtures a positive work environment. I am beyond proud of our entire team and look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with them."
Rentec Direct received two Gold Stevie® Awards this year as a result of the high scores they received from judges:
- Small Real Estate Company of the Year: Judges congratulated Rentec for its double-digit growth and continued success despite a challenging year, and for taking a thoughtful approach to the real estate industry, its clients and its community. One judge commented, "Rentec Direct's success is undeniable. The company has won many accolades over the past several years, and it stands to reason that these will continue to flow in."
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Miller was recognized for his innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to the property management industry. One judge said, "This business solves a multitude of problems and issues for property managers and investors. By noticing the issues that many landlords struggle with and developing a solution, Nathan has shown true entrepreneurial spirit and innovation."
The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie® Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards® and the full list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
