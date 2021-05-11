GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct announced today that it has been named a top property management software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software for their business.
"Customer service and client satisfaction are company values here at Rentec Direct," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We work tirelessly to ensure that our software streamlines daily tasks, makes successes easier to achieve, and meets the needs of each one of our property management clients. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to be included in this year's Capterra Shortlist."
Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders that offer the most popular solutions. Capterra uses exclusive data and trusted reviews so buyers can confidently assess the top-performing software products in a variety of categories. Rentec Direct was named as a top performer in the property management software category due to its high scores in both popularity and user ratings. The Property Management Software Shortlist is available at:https://www.capterra.com/rental-property-management-software/#shortlist.
Rentec Direct provides property management software designed specifically to meet the needs of those managing properties with 25 to 5,000 units. Rentec's software solution offers key features that drive efficiency for property managers and landlords, including tenant screening services, accounting solutions and other leasing and management components.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
