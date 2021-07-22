GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, today announced a new onboarding program for its clients in the real estate industry. The company, which has won multiple national awards for its superior customer service, has developed a step-by-step, personalized program to further help new clients build confidence and proficiency while using the Rentec Direct software.
"Client success is our number one priority at Rentec Direct, which is why we have an entire team dedicated to increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of our property management software," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We hope this customized training and one-on-one attention will give our clients more confidence in their daily routine while using the software, ultimately saving their businesses time and money."
At this time, Rentec Direct's onboarding program is a free service for new clients who have completed an initial product demonstration. Clients can expect open lines of communication with a dedicated Account Specialist, personalized account analysis and in-depth training in the form of in-person or video meetings, written communications and prerecorded materials. Rentec Direct's approach is differentiated from competitors because it empowers clients with a deep understanding of the software, account setup, and procedures at no additional cost to the clients.
Rentec Direct has been nationally recognized for its outstanding customer service in programs including the American Business Awards® and the Best in Biz Awards. The company is committed to helping both new and existing clients find success in their ongoing use of the Rentec Direct software.
To learn more about Rentec Direct, visit RentecDirect.com.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 541-450-9935, bdaggett@rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct