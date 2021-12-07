GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has been named a silver winner in the Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year category in the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards. This is Rentec Direct's fourth consecutive year being recognized in the Best in Biz Awards program, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. Rentec was once again honored for its outstanding customer support and impressive customer satisfaction rates.
"We wouldn't be where we are today without our clients, which is why our team is always working to improve client satisfaction and help our clients find success," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Our best examples of outstanding customer support come from our actions: direct feedback and requests from our clients are continuously translated into software updates to make life easier for our users. To be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards for our fourth year running is a true honor."
2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the impact of the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers and their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large.
"This year's entries were of exceptionally high caliber," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. "Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement."
Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.
Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.
