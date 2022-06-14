Property management software company, Rentec Direct, wins Silver Globee® in national business awards program
GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software solution, has been named a winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards program. Rentec Direct received a Silver Globee® for the Cloud Computing, SaaS & Internet Company of the Year category, recognized specifically for its remodeled software platform with design improvements and new features. The American Best in Business Awards are hosted by The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists.
"Our drive toward innovation and our commitment to customer service are behind all of our success at Rentec," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "These principles are built into the core values of our company and were key factors in our decision to launch our software remodel in 2021. We are proud to be recognized as leaders in the software industry by the Globee Awards and look forward to continuing down this path in the future."
Rentec Direct provides comprehensive property management software designed specifically to meet the needs of real estate professionals managing between 25 to 5,000 units. The Rentec Direct software platform provides key features that drive efficiency and success for property managers and landlords, including tenant screening service, accounting solutions, rental listing syndication, and other leasing and management components. Rentec Direct was recognized as a company of the year largely due to the launch of its newly redesigned software interface to improve user experience.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one office in the U.S., with a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business. More than 80 expert judges from a wide range of industries participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
