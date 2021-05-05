GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, an industry-leading leading property management software company based in Grants Pass, has been selected as a Rising Star finalist in the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards program. For almost 40 years, Oregon Technology Awards has celebrated excellence and achievement in the region's technology industry. Rentec Direct is being recognized for the company's accomplishments, leadership and commitment to both the technology industry and its community.
"We are so proud to be honored alongside other technology leaders in our region," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Our company makes it a priority to foster a successful environment for employees, support future generations of technology influencers, and give back to the community that has empowered us to grow. To be recognized for the hard work of our entire team by the Technology Association of Oregon is a true honor."
Rentec Direct takes an innovative, thoughtful approach to everything from software development to customer service and from employee satisfaction to community involvement. The company's successful organic growth allows staff to focus on client satisfaction and client-driven product development rather than answering to outside investors. It is this kind of business approach that has led the software company to its finalist position in the statewide award program.
Oregon Technology Awards are presented to companies in different size categories headquartered in Oregon or Southwest Washington that have had a significant impact on Oregon's technology industry, including financial, employment and community factors. Finalists were selected from a wide range of industries within the various award categories. This year's winners will be announced at the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards event in Portland on September 17, 2021.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
