GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct announced today it was named a Category Leader for property management software by GetApp. The Category Leaders program is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. Rentec Direct received an overall score of 92 out of 100.
"Customer service and client satisfaction are our top priorities at Rentec," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We are honored to be included in this year's Category Leaders - a program based largely on reviews and ratings from end-users."
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine businesses need to make the right software choice. The program highlights top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. To create each ranking, hundreds of products in each category are evaluated and only the products with the highest scores become Category Leaders.
Rentec Direct provides property management software designed specifically to meet the needs of those managing properties with 25 to 5,000 units. Rentec's software solution offers key features that drive efficiency for property managers and landlords, including tenant screening services, accounting solutions and other leasing and management components.
A Gartner company, GetApp is the premier online resource for business leaders looking to compare software products side-by-side and make informed decisions for their organization.
Category Leaders for property management software is available at: https://www.getapp.com/real-estate-property-software/property-management/category-leaders/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
