GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, today announced that it has been named one of America's fastest-growing private companies on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. With a three-year revenue growth of 135%, Rentec Direct made the list as one of the most successful independent small businesses within the American economy. Businesses like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names have been past honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.
"As a company growing 100% organically without any outside funding or investment, being included on this prestigious list for five years in a row alongside other American business leaders is one of our highest achievements," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "It is a true testament to the hard work of our entire team - Rentec Direct wouldn't be where it is today without their passion, dedication and determination."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543% and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Rentec Direct is an industry-leading, cloud-based property management software company serving more than 16,000 landlords and property managers overseeing more than 600,000 units nationwide. Rentec Direct's platform helps clients save money and streamline efficiency by automating common property management tasks. Rentec Direct also offers the easiest solutions for tenants looking to pay rent online and communicate with landlords. Features like these, along with a commitment to user experience and customer service, have contributed to Rentec Direct's substantial growth, earning the company recognition on the Inc. 5000 for the past five years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
To learn more about Rentec Direct, visit RentecDirect.com.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
