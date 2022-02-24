GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct has started accepting applications for its annual Tech Mastery Scholarship. Founded in 2016, the Tech Mastery Scholarship provides up to four $500 scholarships to outstanding college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science or a closely related field. Students have until April 15, 2022 to submit scholarship applications and recipients will be announced by June 1, 2022.
"We developed the scholarship fund to help support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We believe that investing in knowledge pays the best dividends for the future, and we hope this scholarship program will help fill the gap for these students so they can focus on their academic success."
Applicants must be enrolled, or intend to be enrolled, full-time in a computer science or closely related program at an accredited U.S. college or university with a minimum 3.0 grade point average in order to be eligible for the Tech Mastery Scholarship. High school seniors planning to attend an accredited program in the coming year are encouraged to apply. As part of the application process, students must submit a cover letter and a 1,000-word essay that will be judged on creativity, humor and content.
Essays from previous scholarship recipients can be viewed at: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/2019-scholarship-winners/. For further information on the Tech Mastery Scholarship program or to submit an application, visit: https://rentecdirect.com/scholarship/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
