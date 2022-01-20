GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the award-winning property management software solution, has partnered with Cevado to offer cutting-edge website design to clients. Cevado's robust, fully custom services, which are specialized for the real estate industry, are now integrated with the Rentec Direct software to help landlords and property managers optimize their online presence and grow their businesses.
"Three out of four tenants will find their next rental online, so it is crucial for landlords and property managers to have a well-established, professional online presence," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "However, we know that marketing your properties shouldn't take up all of your limited time, which is why we integrated with Cevado. Their powerful digital tools allow our clients to promote and grow their businesses with user friendly, mobile responsive and SEO optimized websites. Our collaboration has seamlessly integrated design and functionality within the Rentec software and we look forward to our clients finding increased success."
Cevado's proprietary approach to establishing an online presence is specifically geared toward helping real estate professionals get more leads, more listings, and ultimately more revenue. This aligns perfectly with Rentec Direct's mission is to increase efficiencies for landlords and property managers by streamlining daily tasks. Thanks to the new relationship, Rentec Direct clients will now be able to build custom-branded websites that create trust and confidence.
"Our goal at Cevado is to create appealing, affordable and highly functional websites for real estate professionals," said Jenn Tate, CEO of Cevado. "Our award-winning digital power tools combined with Rentec's comprehensive property management software will make life easier for landlords and property managers and bring them closer to their goals."
To learn more about the new integration between Rentec Direct and Cevado, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/rentec-direct-and-cevado-branded-website-for-your-rental-business/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
About Cevado
Cevado Technologies, LLC is a small business in the real estate tech industry. They have been working with agents, brokers, and teams for over 20 years and have brought a wealth of industry knowledge, experience, and trust since 2001. In 2016, Jenn Tate took over Cevado's leadership and devoted herself and her team to overhauling the core tech products from the ground up. Today, Cevado is proud to showcase three core products: Property Management Websites, a Real Estate Website Builder, and a Real Estate IDX. The products are developed to be cutting-edge, with stable code and designed to be mobile-first, easy to use, and intended to rival the user experience of even the biggest real estate and property management websites on the market today.
Cevado brings a unique approach to the tech industry, including over 20 years of experience in real estate and destination marketing and tourism. Cevado understands the value of place-based, and hyper-local technology, which they believe will be especially critical in the real estate space as more and more pressure emerges to reduce the personal and increase the impersonal.
Cevado is the proud recipient of the Better Business Bureau Torchlight Award for Ethics and a Webby Award for Mobile Design.
The core team and support for Cevado is located in Washington State. http://www.cevado.com
