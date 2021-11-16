GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has released its redesigned software platform for landlords and property managers. The updated software features streamlined, modern design improvements that enhance overall user experience and promote a seamless workflow for real estate professionals. The redesigned software is currently available to all Rentec Direct clients at no additional cost and will be the standard offering for new clients.
"Our team has been hard at work behind the scenes for over a year now to bring this software redesign to life and implement changes that will have a real-world impact on the daily lives of our clients," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Because most of our team has prior real estate experience, we understand how hard landlords and property managers work to stay organized and productive. Our goal with the redesigned software is to help our clients maximize efficiency by streamlining day-to-day operations."
Highlights of Rentec Direct's new software design include:
- Seamless functionality: Features like quick access links, enhanced sorting capabilities, a more robust menu option and improved navigation optimize accessibility to help clients easily find important information and accomplish tasks customized to their unique workflow.
- Fully mobile responsive design: Every aspect of the new software is designed for use on both mobile and desktop devices. No matter which device clients are using, in the office or in the field, the software provides dynamic functionality and full access to all data within the Rentec Direct platform.
- New features and enhancements: Users can look forward to a number of software updates including unlimited rental application customization, a new vendor file library, a new bulk delete transaction tool, new email notifications for joint tenants and more.
Rentec Direct's Development Team works closely with the Client Success Team to translate real customer feedback and requests into software updates and new features. To learn more about the new software design, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/the-rentec-direct-remodel-now-live/.
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
