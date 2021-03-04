GRANTS PASS, Ore., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has added new banking and reporting features to its software platform that will save time and increase efficiency for landlords and property managers. Designed with a property manager's workflow and unique needs in mind, the new updates address common accounting and ledger practices for rental properties.
"We understand how hard our clients work, which is why it is our top priority to ensure that our software streamlines daily management tasks, makes successes easier to achieve, and meets the needs of each one of our property management clients," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Changes and improvements are consistently tested and implemented to make sure we are providing value to our customers."
The new updates are part of the Rentec Direct development team's commitment to continuously making software improvements to improve user experience based on customer feedback and requests. Specifically, the new time-saving features include:
- The ability to undo bank reconciliation transactions with a single click and automatically update notes and history. Reconciliations done in error or with invalid data can easily be undone without spending hours unmarking transactions.
- A new option to keep convenience fees off of property ledgers to customize reports for owners. Fees will only post to a user's bank account and not to the property ledger.
The Rentec Direct Development Team is currently in the process of completing a full software redesign to add value for clients and improve overall design and usability, eventually leading to the development of a mobile app. However, the Development Team still works closely with the Rentec Direct Client Success Team to prioritize updates and enhancements that will improve the day-to-day usability of the software platform.
To learn more about the most recent product updates, visit: http://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-time-saving-features.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
