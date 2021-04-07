GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, is hosting an open call for rental industry professionals to submit questions, topics, challenges and content suggestions related to property management and real estate investing. The company will translate feedback collected during this time into free resources tailored to benefit professionals working in the rental industry, including landlords, property managers, investors and administrators.
"Our team of passionate property management and rental industry experts works hard to share relevant resources that will benefit the greater real estate industry," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "By working together and sharing knowledge, we can play a part in advancing the industry as a whole with new ideas and critical information for decision making. We believe that helping other rental industry professionals means greater success across the board for everyone."
Rentec Direct has provided several prompts to guide feedback including:
- What questions do you have about property management, professional development, investing, or home improvement?
- What are some of the biggest challenges you encounter in your role?
- What is an example of a how-to-guide or template that you'd like to have access to?
- What topics would be helpful for you to share with tenants, owners or employees?
- What content would you like to see more of on the Rentec Direct Blog, YouTube channel and social media network?
Rentec Direct has an entire team dedicated to creating and publishing free content and general information on topics such as the latest trends in the rental industry, understanding rental regulations and property management best practices. This call for topics will help to drive future content. This approach is similar to the company's product development and upgrade process, during which the team seeks client input to ensure its software is continually improved to increase efficiency in managing properties, owners, tenants and accounts.
To participate in Rentec Direct's call for rental industry feedback, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/have-rental-industry-questions-we-want-to-hear-from-you/.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
