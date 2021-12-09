GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, is supporting children in need this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program gives donors in local communities the opportunity to provide new clothing, toys and other gifts to children in need to help brighten the holidays. This year, Rentec was able to support nearly 30 children through its local Angel Tree.
"The holidays should be a time to celebrate, but unfortunately our community is still working to recover from the impacts of the pandemic," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "With so many Americans behind on housing payments and struggling to make ends meet, we are proud to support both the Angel Tree program and the Salvation Army Grants Pass Corps to do what we can to help families in our own community who are in need of assistance this holiday season."
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program allows anonymous donors to "adopt" children who would otherwise go without gifts during the holiday season. Found in local malls, businesses and churches, Angel Trees are decorated with angel tags displaying the name, age and gender of a child in need. Donors can remove as many tags as they wish from the tree and purchase gifts to donate to the child described on the angel tag. Thanks to the Salvation Army's partnership with Walmart, the program provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children and families in need each year.
This is Rentec's third year hosting an Angel Tree in the Grants Pass community. Rentec Direct prioritizes philanthropy as a company and carefully selects organizations to support that will benefit its local community. Several angels from the Rentec tree were adopted on behalf of the company, and Rentec employees also participated in the program individually.
