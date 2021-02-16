GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, a property management software company based in Southern Oregon, is now accepting applications for its annual Tech Mastery Scholarship program. Up to four $500 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing an education in computer science, software development, or other closely related fields of study in an effort to support future technology industry influencers.
"As leaders in the software space, Rentec recognizes that investing in knowledge pays the best dividends for the future," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Education is the key to the future of this industry. Supporting the next generation of technology influencers to help them achieve their goals and dreams is one way for our company to contribute."
Rentec Direct launched the Tech Mastery Scholarship in 2016 and has continued the program each year since. Scholarship applicants must be enrolled full-time in a computer science degree program, or closely related field, at an accredited U.S. college or university, must be in good standing and hold a GPA of at least 3.0. As part of the application process, students must submit a cover letter and application essay judged on creativity, humor and content. The 2021 application deadline is Thursday, April 15 and recipients will be announced on Tuesday, June 1.
To view information on last year's scholarship recipients, visit: http://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/2020-tech-mastery-scholarship. For full details on the Tech Mastery Scholarship or to submit an application, students can visit - http://www.rentecdirect.com/scholarship.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.
