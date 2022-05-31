As upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are set to arrive in Canada by the end of the year due to Russian invasion, Rentsync, the leading provider of multifamily marketing software and services, has partnered with SoulRooms, a co-living rental listing platform, to help displaced Ukrainians find rental housing in Canada.
TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentsync, the leading provider of multifamily marketing software and services, has partnered with SoulRooms, a co-living rental listing platform, to help displaced Ukrainian refugees find rental housing in Canada. Reports indicate that a combination of short-term and long-term housing and other community-based facilities are required to accommodate upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian evacuees arriving in Canada by the end of the year due to the Russian invasion.
The SoulRooms platform allows incoming Ukrainians to discover, apply and get approved for units provided by trusted landlords from across the country. The initiative is designed to consolidate the siloed efforts of all Canadian landlords looking to help displaced Ukrainian families.
"If we all come together as an industry, we can make a positive impact for those fleeing this senseless war," said Max Steinman, CEO of Rentsync. "SoulRooms have come up with a thoughtful solution to make rentals more accessible to Ukrainians, and we support this initiative wholeheartedly. We hope that our clients continue to see the urgency in this situation, and create more availability for Ukrainians looking for a place to live when they arrive."
A number of Rentsync clients, including Mainstreet Equity Corp. have already committed to providing units to evacuees across Canada. "Mainstreet are proud to join other industry leaders in the launch of this important platform. This is happening at a time where the need is clear, and we're excited to help SoulRooms' users find their safe, comfortable new homes in Canada, just as Mainstreet always has," said Bob Dhillon, Founder, President and CEO at Mainstreet Equity Corp.
Many others have rallied in support of the campaign to help Ukrainian refugees find new homes in Canada, including: VanHack, Wisen Up, OneEleven 111, Bunch Consulting, SWTCH, and Proptech Collective.
"What SoulRooms has created demonstrates the power of community -- from the initial conception to gathering different partners to leveraging their platform. We're so proud to support this initiative," said Matthew Lombardi, Managing Director of OneEleven.
"We are so proud to be part of the initiative, as this is a real help to Ukrainian people in their struggle to find a place to live," said Anton Vlasenko, Co-founder and CEO of Ukraine-based Bunch Consulting. "In this time, when people help each other, it is when good stands against evil."
"Our goal is to create a trusted platform for Ukrainians burdened by uncertainty, who are leaving their native country to enter a foreign land. We aim to alleviate the stress of finding safe and affordable housing," said Arnab Dastidar, CEO & Co-founder of SoulRooms. "Finding quality housing is a critical first step in establishing new life in a foreign country. I hope we as an industry band together to make this happen for as many Ukrainians as possible."
Rentsync is calling on rental housing providers to make their properties available as more Ukrainian refugees continue to evacuate, with their sights on Canada. To get set up and begin syndicating your rental listings with SoulRooms on the Rentsync Platform, at no charge, go to https://app.rentsync.com/syndication/connections/51/details.
For more information on the initiative please visit, https://ukraine.soulrooms.com/get-involved.
About Rentsync
Rentsync provides marketing software and services for the multifamily industry in both Canada and the U.S. The company offers a leading purpose-built rental marketing platform, which includes a content management system (CMS) and ad syndication, giving clients the ability to both showcase and advertise their rental portfolio all from one place. In addition to its software offerings, Rentsync Studios offers multifamily clients a variety of marketing services, including website design, digital advertising and lease-up marketing. Visit us at rentsync.com.
About SoulRooms
SoulRooms is a software platform that applies deep learning to streamline and digitize rental journeys ensuring a great experience every single time renters and managers interact with each other. SoulRooms sits squarely at the intersection between technology and real estate, working every day to build quality residential solutions that bring positive change to the world's rental housing crisis. Learn more at soulrooms.com.
