NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reonomy, the leading provider of property intelligence, today announced the launch of Reonomy Research, a new offering which includes access to in-depth reports on trends and issues affecting the CRE industry in an effort to increase data transparency in the commercial property market. Reonomy Research will also include the Reonomy Price Index (RPI) Series, a value-weighted commercial property price index series based on recorded sales transactions. A first of this scale, the RPI Series utilizes big data to uncover trends pertaining to historical transactional data, and was created to provide in-depth analysis to CRE industry investors, building and business owners. The series will cover primary, secondary, tertiary and niche property types and is significantly differentiated from other commercial real estate price appreciation indices due to the broad reach of Reonomy's data which removes the inherent quality bias that is present in other index methodologies.
Indices within the RPI Series are subdivided by geography (metropolitan statistical area, state, region, national) and commercial property type (multifamily, office, industrial, retail, hospitality, land). Each index will track the monthly change in recorded sales price for these property types and provide a complete look at any given market, in any given location.
"Analyzing historical data, especially in niche markets where it is currently not widely available, can enable investors and businesses owners to uncover trends that could influence their most pressing business decisions," said Rich Sarkis, CEO and Co-founder of Reonomy. "Given the far-reaching impacts the COVID-19 virus has had on businesses and individuals across the US and beyond, basing business decisions on data analytics will be more crucial than ever as businesses look to rebuild. Reonomy Research and the RPI Series makes impactful use of the trove of CRE industry data that we have amassed at Reonomy and will significantly increase transparency in the industry."
Reonomy's first report to be published under the Research umbrella offering makes use of historical data to identify trends surrounding the last seven recessions to take place in the US economy and their effect on the CRE industry. The report leverages Reonomy data on over 6.8 million commercial property transactions between 1969 – 2019 and analyzes trends in the market at the national, regional and market level by looking at transactional count, transactional volume and price per square foot. With this, Reonomy is able to show the differing impacts each recession has had on the commercial property markets, and better equip industry professionals to assess possible future implications. This report, and more are now available on the Reonomy Research landing page.
Beginning with the multifamily segment with analysis across 10 different markets, Reonomy plans to publish indices on six property types across 20 markets in 2020. All reports will be publicly available with unrestricted access. Reonomy Research reports will be released quarterly and will dive deeper into a wide range of timely topical areas beginning with market cyclicality in the CRE industry in regards to past recessions, an impact analysis of COVID-19 on individual markets, and the rise of rent regulation.
For more information on Reonomy Research please contact reports@reonomy.com.
About Reonomy
Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships, and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By providing unparalleled access to property intelligence, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams and companies to unlock insights and discover new opportunities. Founded in 2013, Reonomy is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.