CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair Clinic, a leading digital platform that offers home appliance, outdoor power equipment and HVAC repair solutions for the kitchen, basement, and garage reports viewership of its free, technician-led videos is up 35% percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than one million people are watching Repair Clinic YouTube videos each week and, overall, the channel boasts more than 219 million total views.
RepairClinic.com's technology-enabled repair solutions provide do-it-yourselfers, technicians, retailers, and service companies with diagnostic tools, parts data, replacement parts, and step-by-step video instruction. The online platform makes it easier to repair vital appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, stoves and ovens, and dishwashers, as well as HVAC (heating and air conditioning) and outdoor power equipment.
Since the pandemic, the heavy financial impact of the crisis is prompting people to repair broken appliances and home machinery as opposed to buying new ones with the expert help of Repair Clinic.
Now that warmer temperatures have arrived, RepairClinic.com also provides repair solutions for broken air conditioning units (HVAC) as well as lawn and gardening equipment such as lawn mowers, weed whackers, chain saws, power washers, and more.
"The early digital transformation of RepairClinic.com was key when the pandemic hit," said Peter Krauss, the President of Repair Clinic. "Consumers, technicians, and service organizations could turn to RepairClinic.com to diagnose the problem, provide the part they need, and watch our videos to learn how to fix the appliance, heating and cooling equipment, or outdoor power equipment."
Repair Clinic's digital content library includes:
- 4,700+ technician-led step-by-step instructional videos
- 7,000+ clear diagrams and manuals
- 700+ problem solving articles
- Search-by-symptom machine learning technology
- DIY Blog with timely repair topics
Repair Clinic saves people time and hassle when diagnosing home machinery issues and makes it easy to find the right replacement part and repair solution.
Repair Clinic has helped over 20 million people save $2.5 billion on appliance and HVAC equipment repairs since 1999 and is part of Burke America Parts Group.
About Repair Clinic
RepairClinic.com is the leading North American technology enabled parts solution for more than 200 appliance, outdoor power, lawn equipment and HVAC equipment brands. As the leading digital solution, Repair Clinic carries over four million parts, stock hundreds of brands, and gives consumers and technicians access to thousands of step-by-step repair videos and how-to instructions. Repair Clinic helps people find it, fix it, and finish the job right. For more information, resources and tips, visit www.repairclinic.com or find Repair Clinic on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.