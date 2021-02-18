BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reprise, the software demo platform for enterprise sales and marketing teams, today announced that it has raised $17 million in Series A funding led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice VC. The round follows closely on a $3 million seed investment less than a year ago.
Reprise provides the first no-code platform for sales and marketing teams to create customized product demos. In an era of product-led growth, where software companies use their product as the main vehicle to acquire customers, there is a critical need for full-featured and dynamic product demos. Yet creating demos tailored to a specific customer or industry vertical is inherently complex and cumbersome to maintain. Software companies are forced to use canned slideware or videos or, worse, to show other customers' data on a demo. With Reprise, teams like sales and marketing can quickly create and customize interactive demos tailored to a specific company or segment without writing any code.
"Sales and marketing teams use our platform to capture the frontend of their software app, modify it as necessary for their needs, and then host it as a fast and functional product experience to their prospects," describes Bryan Stevenson, founder and co-CEO of Reprise. Sam Clemens, founder and co-CEO, explained Reprise's aggressive fundraise pace: "Our strong initial traction with customers, followed by rapid expansion of usage by each customer, made it clear that we could accelerate our plan."
"The difficulty of creating a usable software demo was a problem I experienced firsthand running a large go-to-market team at Trilogy in the 1990s and I haven't seen a solution until now," said Ajay Agarwal, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "As soon as I saw the Reprise solution I knew this was the future. The elegance and power of the Reprise technology combined with a world-class founding team compelled us to move quickly to invest." As part of the fundraise, Ajay will be joining the Reprise Board of Directors.
Reprise has expanded rapidly since launch in 2020 and now hosts the demo applications of a growing number of enterprise software companies including Pendo, Gainsight, and Medallia (NYSE: MDLA).
"Flexibility is one of the first words that organizations around the world use to describe Medallia," said Mark Dunlap, Global Director of Solutions Consulting at Medallia. "Reprise enables us to bring our intense flexibility into focus sooner, bringing each client's use case, vocabulary, and workflow to life. With Reprise we simplify how to demonstrate our capabilities for adding signals from multiple data sources, asking customized questions, and configuring reports to make sense of the data that informs value-added for each client."
Reprise was founded to serve sales teams but has found equal interest from marketing teams. Modern marketers often want to incorporate product-led growth techniques into their customer acquisition campaigns, but lack the engineering resources to create the necessary product variations. Reprise enables these marketers to do product-led growth independent of engineering.
"The breadth and depth of our product suite can make it difficult to show on a first call," said Brent Krempges, VP of Solution Consulting at Gainsight (http://www.gainsight.com). "Reprise enables us to control what we show and craft that first exposure to a prospective customer to be exactly the way we want it." Gainsight's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, and customer data.
Reprise will use the additional funding to expand its operations in the U.S. Northeast and Bay Area, as well as hiring for remote-first roles throughout the United States.
