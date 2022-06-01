SOLNA, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 5, 2022, and that is still being executed, repurchased 424,600 own shares as of May 31, 2022. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,858,382 shares. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

