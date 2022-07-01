Repurchase program of Loomis' shares

SOLNA, Sweden, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 5, 2022, and ended on June 22, 2022, repurchased 824,000 own shares. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 2,257,782 shares, as of June 30, 2022. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

Loomis offers safe and effective comprehensive solutions for payments and distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis customers are banks, merchants and other operators. Loomis operates through an international network of more than 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2021 of approximately SEK 19.7 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

