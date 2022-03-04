PALO ALTO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rapidly expanding global crypto trading market is incorporating conventional exchange features like futures, derivatives, CFDs, and more. PayBito chief Raj Chowdhury offers valuable investment tips for enthusiasts and traders willing to venture their capital in crypto futures.
While conducting independent research is essential, it is necessary to recognize the fundamentals. In simple words, crypto futures is all about making correct speculation about the future valuation of a crypto token. However, multiple factors are at play, and a trader has tools for leveraging the best out of the situation.
A measured approach with proper research and analysis on available asset valuations significantly improves the chances of profits. Observing price movements also mitigates the chances of loss.
The noted blockchain pioneer and PayBito CEO states, "There are both opportunities and risks associated with crypto futures. Fortunately, there are tools that mitigate these risks, but a thorough understanding of digital assets and their underlying blockchain architecture is necessary."
Available options for a crypto trader are similar to conventional investors- Range Trading, Stop Loss, arbitrage, scalping, hedging, and more. Certain jurisdictions and crypto exchanges also allow Bitcoin ETFs, crypto CFDs, crypto derivatives, and over-the-counter trading for low-margin high leverage returns.
"Excluding the high-swinging volatility, crypto markets are in ways similar to forex and stock equities. The best advice would be the ones universal in nature: Read Charts, Opt for Verified Trading Strategies, Use a Capable Trading Platform with proven security," concluded Chowdhury.
PayBito, a US-based global crypto exchange led by Chowdhury, offers a unique trading experience featuring large volume OTC, futures trading in addition to traditional trade options. Vying for the position of the top US crypto exchange, PayBito added multiple upgrades such as security enhancements, listing 23 new digital assets, crypto collateralized lending, and scheduling an IEO to debut at least 3 new DeFi products by Q1, 2022.
The growing attraction of people towards crypto trading is reflected in global digital asset reports. While there are multiple risk factors, traders following the game rules properly stand at a high chance of profits and reduce losses.
About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of Paybito and Hashcash Consultants. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. Raj had been a research associate at MIT's Microsystems Technology Lab. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
