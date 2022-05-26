Emergence of Industry 4.0 will be one of the key trends in the research and development outsourcing services market 2022-2026
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The research and development outsourcing services market is a part of the global systems software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the research and development outsourcing services market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
End-user
Automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, and others
Geography
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market?
The growth of the research and development outsourcing services market will be driven by the fact that outsourcing research and development services is a cost-effective solution. Outsourcing R&D services can help enterprises save costs on facilities or equipment used for research projects. It also enables them to gain access to advanced technologies.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market?
The emergence of Industry 4.0 is a key trend that will support the research and development outsourcing services market growth. Many vendors are introducing innovative solutions with the help of various technologies. 3D printing, additive manufacturing, VR, AR, and big data analytics are some of the advanced technologies being implemented in industries.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the research and development outsourcing services market include Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Mindtree Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The research and development outsourcing services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong footprint in diversified geographies. They are focused on advanced technologies to offer high-quality R&D outsourcing services to end-users.
Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Mindtree Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
