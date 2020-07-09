ENCINO, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, and its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, today announced it has hired Michiel van der Heijden as Chief Product Officer. The new hire comes as Research Solutions increases its commitment to strategic product development, establishing a new company division dedicated to customer-centric product innovation and management.
"Over the past decade, we have experienced phenomenal success with our Article Galaxy platform," said Peter Derycz, Research Solutions President and CEO. "As we move forward into the new fiscal year, we are redoubling our efforts to build-out our strategic product management capabilities—and I am overjoyed to welcome Michiel van der Heijden to lead the charge. He is an exceptionally talented and experienced industry executive, who understands our customer needs better than almost anyone."
Van der Heijden joins Research Solutions after nine years at industry-leading publisher Springer Nature, where he held executive roles in product technology, product development, and business development. Previously, he served as Head of Product Management at Elsevier and has startup experience as well.
"I'm honored to join Research Solutions, especially at a time when markets and industries are experiencing such rapid change," said van der Heijden. "I look forward to contributing my experience to an already dynamic and award-winning company, and to provide strategic direction as the company continues to grow."
Article Galaxy, an award-winning and robust SaaS platform for on-demand document delivery powered by Research Solutions, provides research-driven organizations with one-click access to scientific journal articles, along with advanced literature search and reference management tools.
About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
