(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

 By Research Solutions, Inc.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Quarter:

  • Platform revenue increased 32% to $1.3 million, Annual recurring revenue increased 34% to $5.6 million
  • Total gross margin improved 80 basis points to 32.4%
  • Net income of $50,000, compared to net income of $12,000 in the prior-year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $238,000, an improvement of $93,000

"Our third quarter results include a pair of records within our Platforms business. We achieved 51 net new deployments for the quarter, and Annual Recurring Revenue increased by $534,000, bringing ARR to $5.6 million at the end of the quarter," said Roy W. Olivier, Interim President and CEO of Research Solutions. "This quarter's strong performance within platform deployments reflects the beginning of the payoff of our sales initatives implemented last year."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $8.3 million, compared to $8.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 32% to approximately $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 51 net deployments added in the quarter, with upselling existing cutomer accounts also adding to the increase. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.6 million, up 11% sequentially and 34% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, virtually unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,108, compared to 1,115 customers in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts below).

Total gross margin improved 80 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 32.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, a $102,000 increase from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by greater technology and product development expenses.

Net income  in the third quarter was $50,000, or $0.00  per diluted share, compared to  net income of $12,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $238,000, a new record and a $93,000 improvement from the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021 amounted to $11.2 million, compared to $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Conference Call

Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier, Executive Chairman of the Board Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10014529

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 3, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10014529, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

Change

% Change



2021

2020

Change

% Change



Revenue:























Platforms

$1,344,183

$1,017,789

$326,394

32.1%



$3,706,406

$2,824,059

$882,347

31.2%





Transactions

6,996,349

7,029,617

(33,268)

-0.5%



19,832,286

20,348,898

(516,612)

-2.5%



Total Revenue

8,340,532

8,047,406

293,126

3.6%



23,538,692

23,172,957

365,735

1.6%

























Gross Profit:























Platforms

1,110,487

839,870

270,618

32.2%



3,051,755

2,333,162

718,594

30.8%





Transactions

1,592,153

1,699,144

(106,991)

-6.3%



4,492,043

4,796,187

(304,144)

-6.3%



Total Gross Profit

2,702,640

2,539,014

163,627

6.4%



7,543,798

7,129,349

414,450

5.8%



Gross profit as a % of revenue:























Platforms

82.6%

82.5%

0.1%





82.3%

82.6%

-0.3%







Transactions

22.8%

24.2%

-1.4%





22.7%

23.6%

-0.9%





Total Gross Profit

32.4%

31.6%

0.9%





32.0%

30.8%

1.3%





Operating Expenses:























Sales and marketing

566,713

626,956

(60,243)

-9.6%



1,552,658

1,816,142

(263,484)

-14.5%





Technology and product development

664,195

536,238

127,957

23.9%



1,911,903

1,584,148

327,755

20.7%





General and administrative

1,233,604

1,230,580

3,024

0.2%



3,513,416

3,732,300

(218,884)

-5.9%





Depreciation and amortization

2,066

5,510

(3,444)

-62.5%



8,828

19,908

(11,080)

-55.7%





Stock-based compensation

179,345

142,237

37,108

26.1%



786,084

808,541

(22,457)

-2.8%





Foreign currency translation loss

6,648

8,648

(2,000)

-23.1%



(35,070)

15,315

(50,385)

-329.0%



Total Operating Expenses

2,652,571

2,550,169

102,402

4.0%



7,737,819

7,976,354

(238,535)

-3.0%



Income (loss) from operations

50,069

(11,155)

61,225

548.8%



(194,020)

(847,005)

652,985

77.1%

























Other Income (Expenses):























Other income (expense)

250

23,662

(23,412)

-98.9%



884

75,738

(74,854)

-98.8%





Provision for income taxes

(572)

(561)

(11)

-2.0%



(3,077)

(7,861)

4,784

60.9%





Gain on sale of disc'd operations

-

-

-





-

117,445

(117,445)

-100.0%



Total Other Income (Expenses):

(322)

23,101

(23,423)

-101.4%



(2,193)

185,322

(187,515)

-101.2%



Net income (loss)

$      49,747

$      11,946

37,802

-316.5%



$  (196,213)

$  (661,683)

465,470

70.3%













































Quarter Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

Change

% Change



2021

2020

Change

% Change



Platforms:























ARR (Annual recurring revenue):























  Beginning of Period

$5,021,054

$3,717,800

$  1,303,254

35.1%



$4,446,088

$3,224,672

$ 1,221,416

37.9%





   Incremental ARR

533,541

432,030

101,511

23.5%



1,108,507

925,158

183,349

19.8%





  End of Period

$5,554,595

$4,149,830

$  1,404,765

33.9%



$5,554,595

$4,149,830

$ 1,404,765

33.9%



























Deployments:























  Beginning of Period

461

338

123

36.4%



401

301

100

33.2%





   Incremental Deployments

51

36

15

41.7%



111

73

38

52.1%





  End of Period

512

374

138

36.9%



512

374

138

36.9%



























ASP (Average sales price):























  Beginning of Period

$      10,892

$      10,999

$            (108)

-1.0%



$      11,088

$      10,713

$             374

3.5%





  End of Period

$      10,849

$      11,096

$            (247)

-2.2%



$      10,849

$      11,096

$            (247)

-2.2%

























Transaction Customers:























Corporate customers

841

845

(4)

-0.5%



818

851

(33)

-3.9%





Academic customers

267

270

(3)

-1.1%



284

278

6

2.2%





Total customers

1,108

1,115

(7)

-0.6%



1,102

1,129

(27)

-2.4%















































Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

Change

% Change



2021

2020

Change

% Change

Net Income (loss)

$      49,747

$      11,946

$        37,802

316.5%



$  (196,213)

$  (661,683)

$    465,470

70.3%

 Add (deduct):















-





Other income (expense)

(250)

(23,662)

23,412

98.9%



(884)

(75,738)

74,854

98.8%



Foreign currency translation loss

6,648

8,648

(2,000)

-23.1%



(35,070)

15,315

(50,385)

-329.0%



Provision for income taxes

572

561

11

2.0%



3,077

7,861

(4,784)

-60.9%



Depreciation and amortization

2,066

5,510

(3,444)

-62.5%



8,828

19,908

(11,080)

-55.7%



Stock-based compensation

179,345

142,237

37,108

26.1%



786,084

808,541

(22,457)

-2.8%



Gain on sale of disc. ops.

-

-

-





-

(117,445)

117,445

100.0%

 Adjusted EBITDA

$    238,128

$    145,240

$        92,889

64.0%



$    565,822

$       (3,241)

$    569,063

17558.2%

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued momentum in the Company's business andsales initiatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















March 31, 













2021



June 30, 







(unaudited)



2020



Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

11,233,562



$

9,311,556



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $56,042 and $88,485, respectively





5,013,089





4,449,260



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





317,220





241,747



Prepaid royalties





743,513





720,367



Total current assets





17,307,384





14,722,930



















Other assets:















Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $819,607 and $804,999, respectively





15,165





11,276



Deposits and other assets





878





6,155



Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $463,022 and $390,691, respectively









72,331



Total assets



$

17,323,427



$

14,812,692



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

7,558,319



$

6,349,845



Deferred revenue





4,601,473





3,524,507



Lease liability, current portion









79,326



Total current liabilities





12,159,792





9,953,678



















Commitments and contingencies































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding











Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,352,008 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





26,352





26,032



Additional paid-in capital





26,631,985





26,134,819



Accumulated deficit





(21,373,012)





(21,176,799)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(121,690)





(125,038)



Total stockholders' equity





5,163,635





4,859,014



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

17,323,427



$

14,812,692



 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







March 31, 



March 31, 







2021



2020



2021



2020































Revenue:



























Platforms



$

1,344,183



$

1,017,789



$

3,706,406



$

2,824,059



Transactions





6,996,349





7,029,617





19,832,286





20,348,898



Total revenue





8,340,532





8,047,406





23,538,692





23,172,957































Cost of revenue:



























Platforms





233,696





177,919





654,651





490,897



Transactions





5,404,196





5,330,473





15,340,243





15,552,711



Total cost of revenue





5,637,892





5,508,392





15,994,894





16,043,608



Gross profit





2,702,640





2,539,014





7,543,798





7,129,349































Operating expenses:



























Selling, general and administrative





2,650,504





2,544,659





7,728,990





7,956,446



Depreciation and amortization





2,066





5,510





8,828





19,908



Total operating expenses





2,652,570





2,550,169





7,737,818





7,976,354































Income (loss) from operations





50,070





(11,155)





(194,020)





(847,005)































Other income





250





23,662





884





75,738































Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes





50,320





12,507





(193,136)





(771,267)



Provision for income taxes





(572)





(561)





(3,077)





(7,861)































Income (loss) from continuing operations





49,748





11,946





(196,213)





(779,128)































Gain from sale of discontinued operations

















117,445































Net income (loss)





49,748





11,946





(196,213)





(661,683)































Other comprehensive income (loss):



























Foreign currency translation





(3,333)





(14,677)





3,348





(16,702)



Comprehensive income (loss)



$

46,415



$

(2,731)



$

(192,865)



$

(678,385)































Basic income (loss) per common share:



























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations



$

0.00



$



$

(0.01)



$

(0.03)



Income per share from discontinued operations



$



$



$



$



Net income (loss) per share



$

0.00



$



$

(0.01)



$

(0.03)



Basic weighted average common shares outstanding





26,027,665





24,960,394





25,966,072





24,411,888































Diluted income (loss) per common share:



























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations



$

0.00



$



$

(0.01)



$

(0.03)



Income per share from discontinued operations



$



$



$



$



Net income (loss) per share



$

0.00



$



$

(0.01)



$

(0.03)



Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding





26,565,892





25,717,403





25,966,072





24,411,888



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-2021-results-301291261.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.