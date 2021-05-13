HENDERSON, Nev., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Quarter:
- Platform revenue increased 32% to $1.3 million, Annual recurring revenue increased 34% to $5.6 million
- Total gross margin improved 80 basis points to 32.4%
- Net income of $50,000, compared to net income of $12,000 in the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA of $238,000, an improvement of $93,000
"Our third quarter results include a pair of records within our Platforms business. We achieved 51 net new deployments for the quarter, and Annual Recurring Revenue increased by $534,000, bringing ARR to $5.6 million at the end of the quarter," said Roy W. Olivier, Interim President and CEO of Research Solutions. "This quarter's strong performance within platform deployments reflects the beginning of the payoff of our sales initatives implemented last year."
Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenue increased 4% to $8.3 million, compared to $8.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Platform subscription revenue increased 32% to approximately $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 51 net deployments added in the quarter, with upselling existing cutomer accounts also adding to the increase. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.6 million, up 11% sequentially and 34% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, virtually unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,108, compared to 1,115 customers in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts below).
Total gross margin improved 80 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 32.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.
Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, a $102,000 increase from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by greater technology and product development expenses.
Net income in the third quarter was $50,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $238,000, a new record and a $93,000 improvement from the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021 amounted to $11.2 million, compared to $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.
Conference Call
Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier, Executive Chairman of the Board Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10014529
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 3, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10014529, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$1,344,183
$1,017,789
$326,394
32.1%
$3,706,406
$2,824,059
$882,347
31.2%
Transactions
6,996,349
7,029,617
(33,268)
-0.5%
19,832,286
20,348,898
(516,612)
-2.5%
Total Revenue
8,340,532
8,047,406
293,126
3.6%
23,538,692
23,172,957
365,735
1.6%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
1,110,487
839,870
270,618
32.2%
3,051,755
2,333,162
718,594
30.8%
Transactions
1,592,153
1,699,144
(106,991)
-6.3%
4,492,043
4,796,187
(304,144)
-6.3%
Total Gross Profit
2,702,640
2,539,014
163,627
6.4%
7,543,798
7,129,349
414,450
5.8%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
82.6%
82.5%
0.1%
82.3%
82.6%
-0.3%
Transactions
22.8%
24.2%
-1.4%
22.7%
23.6%
-0.9%
Total Gross Profit
32.4%
31.6%
0.9%
32.0%
30.8%
1.3%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
566,713
626,956
(60,243)
-9.6%
1,552,658
1,816,142
(263,484)
-14.5%
Technology and product development
664,195
536,238
127,957
23.9%
1,911,903
1,584,148
327,755
20.7%
General and administrative
1,233,604
1,230,580
3,024
0.2%
3,513,416
3,732,300
(218,884)
-5.9%
Depreciation and amortization
2,066
5,510
(3,444)
-62.5%
8,828
19,908
(11,080)
-55.7%
Stock-based compensation
179,345
142,237
37,108
26.1%
786,084
808,541
(22,457)
-2.8%
Foreign currency translation loss
6,648
8,648
(2,000)
-23.1%
(35,070)
15,315
(50,385)
-329.0%
Total Operating Expenses
2,652,571
2,550,169
102,402
4.0%
7,737,819
7,976,354
(238,535)
-3.0%
Income (loss) from operations
50,069
(11,155)
61,225
548.8%
(194,020)
(847,005)
652,985
77.1%
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income (expense)
250
23,662
(23,412)
-98.9%
884
75,738
(74,854)
-98.8%
Provision for income taxes
(572)
(561)
(11)
-2.0%
(3,077)
(7,861)
4,784
60.9%
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
-
-
-
117,445
(117,445)
-100.0%
Total Other Income (Expenses):
(322)
23,101
(23,423)
-101.4%
(2,193)
185,322
(187,515)
-101.2%
Net income (loss)
$ 49,747
$ 11,946
37,802
-316.5%
$ (196,213)
$ (661,683)
465,470
70.3%
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$5,021,054
$3,717,800
$ 1,303,254
35.1%
$4,446,088
$3,224,672
$ 1,221,416
37.9%
Incremental ARR
533,541
432,030
101,511
23.5%
1,108,507
925,158
183,349
19.8%
End of Period
$5,554,595
$4,149,830
$ 1,404,765
33.9%
$5,554,595
$4,149,830
$ 1,404,765
33.9%
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
461
338
123
36.4%
401
301
100
33.2%
Incremental Deployments
51
36
15
41.7%
111
73
38
52.1%
End of Period
512
374
138
36.9%
512
374
138
36.9%
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 10,892
$ 10,999
$ (108)
-1.0%
$ 11,088
$ 10,713
$ 374
3.5%
End of Period
$ 10,849
$ 11,096
$ (247)
-2.2%
$ 10,849
$ 11,096
$ (247)
-2.2%
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
841
845
(4)
-0.5%
818
851
(33)
-3.9%
Academic customers
267
270
(3)
-1.1%
284
278
6
2.2%
Total customers
1,108
1,115
(7)
-0.6%
1,102
1,129
(27)
-2.4%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ 49,747
$ 11,946
$ 37,802
316.5%
$ (196,213)
$ (661,683)
$ 465,470
70.3%
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(250)
(23,662)
23,412
98.9%
(884)
(75,738)
74,854
98.8%
Foreign currency translation loss
6,648
8,648
(2,000)
-23.1%
(35,070)
15,315
(50,385)
-329.0%
Provision for income taxes
572
561
11
2.0%
3,077
7,861
(4,784)
-60.9%
Depreciation and amortization
2,066
5,510
(3,444)
-62.5%
8,828
19,908
(11,080)
-55.7%
Stock-based compensation
179,345
142,237
37,108
26.1%
786,084
808,541
(22,457)
-2.8%
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
-
(117,445)
117,445
100.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 238,128
$ 145,240
$ 92,889
64.0%
$ 565,822
$ (3,241)
$ 569,063
17558.2%
About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued momentum in the Company's business andsales initiatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
2021
June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,233,562
$
9,311,556
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $56,042 and $88,485, respectively
5,013,089
4,449,260
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
317,220
241,747
Prepaid royalties
743,513
720,367
Total current assets
17,307,384
14,722,930
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $819,607 and $804,999, respectively
15,165
11,276
Deposits and other assets
878
6,155
Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $463,022 and $390,691, respectively
—
72,331
Total assets
$
17,323,427
$
14,812,692
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
7,558,319
$
6,349,845
Deferred revenue
4,601,473
3,524,507
Lease liability, current portion
—
79,326
Total current liabilities
12,159,792
9,953,678
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,352,008 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
26,352
26,032
Additional paid-in capital
26,631,985
26,134,819
Accumulated deficit
(21,373,012)
(21,176,799)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(121,690)
(125,038)
Total stockholders' equity
5,163,635
4,859,014
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,323,427
$
14,812,692
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Platforms
$
1,344,183
$
1,017,789
$
3,706,406
$
2,824,059
Transactions
6,996,349
7,029,617
19,832,286
20,348,898
Total revenue
8,340,532
8,047,406
23,538,692
23,172,957
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
233,696
177,919
654,651
490,897
Transactions
5,404,196
5,330,473
15,340,243
15,552,711
Total cost of revenue
5,637,892
5,508,392
15,994,894
16,043,608
Gross profit
2,702,640
2,539,014
7,543,798
7,129,349
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
2,650,504
2,544,659
7,728,990
7,956,446
Depreciation and amortization
2,066
5,510
8,828
19,908
Total operating expenses
2,652,570
2,550,169
7,737,818
7,976,354
Income (loss) from operations
50,070
(11,155)
(194,020)
(847,005)
Other income
250
23,662
884
75,738
Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes
50,320
12,507
(193,136)
(771,267)
Provision for income taxes
(572)
(561)
(3,077)
(7,861)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
49,748
11,946
(196,213)
(779,128)
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
—
—
—
117,445
Net income (loss)
49,748
11,946
(196,213)
(661,683)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
(3,333)
(14,677)
3,348
(16,702)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
46,415
$
(2,731)
$
(192,865)
$
(678,385)
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.00
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Income per share from discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
26,027,665
24,960,394
25,966,072
24,411,888
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.00
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Income per share from discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
26,565,892
25,717,403
25,966,072
24,411,888
