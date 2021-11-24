OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research & Education (R&E) Foundation awarded the 2021 Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Seed Grant to Edward Kuoy, M.D. This grant is made possible by Strategic Radiology's support of the RSNA R&E Foundation.
The Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Seed Grant provides $40,000 for a one-year project, enabling investigators to gain experience in defining objectives and testing hypotheses in preparation for major grant applications to corporations, foundations, and governmental agencies.
Edward Kuoy, M.D., University of California, Irvine, will perform a prospective cohort study evaluating the downstream operational and clinical impacts of point of care (POC)-MRI in the Emergency Department (ED) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) settings. Noting that POC-MRI lowers the barrier to MRI, Dr. Kouy's research aims to determine if this immediate access to MRI improves operational efficiencies and/or clinical outcomes.
In 2021, the R&E Foundation Board of Trustees approved $3.2 million in grant funding support for 80 individuals at 40 institutions. "Because of the generous investment made by Strategic Radiology, the R&E Foundation can continue to advance innovative radiology research and education efforts across medicine; it is this commitment that will strengthen and sustain the specialty. The Board of Trustees expresses its sincerest appreciation for Strategic Radiology's partnership in funding radiology's future and is grateful for this steadfast commitment," said Vijay M. Rao, M.D., Chair of the RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees.
The 2021 grant represents the third of 20 grants that will be distributed annually through 2038. "We are honored to be able to support the important work of the RSNA R&E Foundation," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "Dr. Kuoy's research has the potential to expand access to time-sensitive, life-changing treatments in the acute setting by offering cost-effective and efficient point-of-care diagnoses."
About RSNA
RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and health care delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org)
The mission of the RSNA R&E Foundation is to improve patient care by supporting research and education in radiology and related scientific disciplines through funding grants and awards to individuals and institutions that will advance radiologic research, education and practice. RSNA.org/Foundation
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in triannual membership and board meetings, including executive and leadership education as well as bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships.
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
