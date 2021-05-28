Drs. Zachary Schultzhaus (left), Zheng Wang (center), and Jillian Romsdahl (right) from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s fungal biology research team observe a fungal agar plate in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2019. The fungus Aspergillus niger, along with its three mutant strains, are slated to rotate the moon on NASA’s Orion Space Capsule in 2021 so researchers can improve their understanding of the fungi’s natural and adapted defenses against radiation. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)