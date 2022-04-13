NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026? Technavio's latest report on the residential air to water heat pump market is segmented by Application and Geography are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available.
Technavio residential air to water heat pump market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Top Key Players in Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- A. O. Smith Corp.
- Aermec Spa
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NIBE Industrier AB
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sanden Holdings Corp.
- Vaillant Group
- Viessmann Climate Solutions SE
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Key Market Dynamics
The residential air to water heat pump market will be affected by the increased adoption of solar-powered heat pumps. Apart from this, other market trends include heat pumping technology in the reduction of CO2 emissions drives, and IoT for residential heat pumps.
In addition, the growing residential construction industry will aid in market growth. growing adoption of innovative technologies, rising focus on improving energy efficiency and savings will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
Key Market Segmentation
Key Market Segmentation
- Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Split by Application
- Domestic hot water heat pump
- Room heat pump
- Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2022-2026. The residential air to water heat pump market research report shed light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Key Market Segmentation
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global residential air to water heat pump industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global residential air to water heat pump industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global residential air to water heat pump industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global residential air to water heat pump market?
Browse Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market-related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/residential-air-to-water-heat-pump-market-industry-analysis
Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.56
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, France, and Sweden
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A. O. Smith Corp., Aermec Spa, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Fujitsu General Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Vaillant Group, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Domestic hot water heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Domestic hot water heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Room heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Room heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 A. O. Smith Corp.
- Exhibit 89: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Carrier Global Corp.
- Exhibit 93: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 102: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 NIBE Industrier AB
- Exhibit 117: NIBE Industrier AB - Overview
- Exhibit 118: NIBE Industrier AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: NIBE Industrier AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: NIBE Industrier AB - Segment focus
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Vaillant Group
- Exhibit 125: Vaillant Group - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Vaillant Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Vaillant Group - Key offerings
- 10.12 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE
- Exhibit 128: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
