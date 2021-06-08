PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announces the addition of Rural Housing compliance capabilities, broadening ResMan's innovative affordable housing solution to include support for HUD, Tax Credit and now Rural Housing properties. With these new capabilities, property managers can manage all of their Rural Housing eligibility, certification and monthly reporting within the ResMan platform, which meets all of the USDA's requirements and connects directly with Management Interactive Network Connection (MINC) to deliver compliance reports.
"Now customers in the affordable market can manage their HUD, Tax Credit and Rural Housing properties all on one, seamless platform while ensuring compliance with all regulations," says Janel Ganim, senior vice president of product at ResMan. "Well-built, affordable housing for low-income individuals living in rural areas is essential to the vitality of communities across this country. We're proud to give the industry the technology they need to streamline the management of these properties. With ResMan's addition of Rural Housing capabilities, a broader set of affordable property management companies can benefit from our industry-leading Compliance Center dashboard and automation as well as the breadth of leasing, accounting, maintenance and communication capabilities that make up our complete property management platform."
For those interested in learning more, ResMan will be at the upcoming Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) event June 28-29 at The Ritz Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. Sign up here if you're interested in seeing a demo of the ResMan Platform and these new rural compliance capabilities. ResMan will also be hosting a webinar, "ResMan's Mid-Year Affordable Housing Market Update - Trending Industry Topics and Our New Rural Housing Capabilities," on July 13 at 2pm CT. Register here.
