SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC (LON: JTC), a leading global fund administrator, announced today that it was appointed by Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to administer its two new international feeder funds.
Resolute Capital actively invests in and manages investments in energy, real estate, and technology and structures its offerings with proven and flexible operational techniques. JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial) has been administering Resolute Capital's private equity funds since 2018.
When Resolute Capital decided to expand globally and researched available fund administrator options, they awarded JTC the opportunity to administer their international feeder funds in Guernsey, a well-established fund domicile and a leading offshore financial center.
Master feeder structures are very common for funds that have a domestic (US-based) "master" and an offshore "feeder." Typically, the master fund holds the portfolio of funds and each feeder fund invests into the master.
"After doing extensive research, we selected JTC because their U.S. and Guernsey teams could meet all of our fund administration needs," said Jacqueline Kuiper, EVP, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Resolute Capital Partners. "JTC welcomed the opportunity to grow together, so it's been mutually symbiotic, and their purpose-built technology and communication align them perfectly to be our local to global growth partner."
"If going offshore is part of your fund strategy, JTC is the perfect partner," said Michael Richards, Head of Fund Administration USA. "Our organization is built for a fund to raise and deploy capital all over the world."
JTC's Guernsey office provides a wide variety of services to clients ranging from institutional to high-net-worth individuals. The office specializes in funds, corporate, management company (ManCo), registrar, AIFMD, and limited depositary services.
JTC Americas' fund administration solution is changing the landscape for private equity funds by providing a uniquely scalable technology platform that features built-in compliance, data security, enhanced reporting, and greater transparency. Designed to help funds of any size successfully raise and manage capital by reducing operational risk, improving compliance capabilities, and providing superior value to fund investors, the solution is the ideal choice for funds seeking to improve marketability by leveraging operational excellence.
About JTC
JTC is a publicly listed, award-winning provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Founded in 1987, we have c.900 people working across our global office network and are trusted to administer assets of c.US$130 billion. The principle of making all our people owners of the business is fundamental to our culture and aligns us completely with the best interests of our clients.
We have a proven track record in administering both closed and open-ended funds established in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mauritius, South Africa, the UK and US.
We have expertise in the administration of both traditional and alternative asset classes with a strong focus on private equity, real assets comprising of real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy, hedge and debt. We also specialize and have built expertise in more niche sectors such as FinTech and ESG.
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas is the US division of JTC Group, a multi-jurisdictional provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE 250 Index, JTC Group administers more than $130 billion in assets and employs more than 900 people in 23 offices worldwide. JTC Americas is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance during each step of an investment's life cycle.
For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.
About Resolute Capital Partners
Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $514 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.
For more information, please visit resolutecapitalpartners.com.
Media Contact
Laura Kelly, JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial), 408-367-0826, laura.kelly@jtcgroup.com
Lemery Reyes, JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial), 408-367-0827, lemery.reyes@jtcgroup.com
SOURCE JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial)