NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResoluteAI, the discovery engine for science, today announced the launch of Conceptual Attribute Search (CAtS), a revolutionary enhancement to existing scientific search capabilities. Through the application of artificial intelligence and scientifically focused machine learning, CAtS returns highly relevant results for extremely long, highly technical search queries.
"What excites us about CAtS is that we've cracked the code on how to find the documents that are most conceptually similar to a query both within a corpus and across multiple, disparate datasets," said Dr. Sean Cantrell, Machine Learning Engineer for ResoluteAI. "With standard keyword search, the results surfaced don't identify what's important about the phrase, or even the full abstract you're searching. CAtS is cutting-edge machine learning that understands the nuances of language, allowing researchers to quickly find hidden connections that help them make new discoveries."
The initial use case for CAtS will be within ResoluteAI's Foundation service, where users have wanted to search for similar documents by using a complete abstract as the search query. CAtS is currently deployed on ResoluteAI's Grants and Technology Transfer datasets and will soon be available on Patents, Clinical Trials, and Publications, which includes PubMed and arXiv. A user will be able to enter a query containing a complete set of patent claims, and the results surfaced will include similar patents and related documents from other datasets.
"The use case we're most excited about is applying this technology to our clients' unstructured content with our Nebula enterprise search platform," said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI. "CAtS is a far superior search technology than what exists today for uncovering the hidden connections within institutional knowledge."
CAtS builds upon industry-standard Elasticsearch functionality with best-in-class nearest neighbor search algorithms. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and a new approach to document analysis, CAtS is a unique, precise, and fast technology for searching complex and sophisticated scientific concepts.
About ResoluteAI
ResoluteAI, the Connect to DiscoverTM company, creates search tools for science. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, ResoluteAI's discovery engine is trained on millions of documents, making the conceptual connections that help users discover new areas of study, and the innovation white spaces in their industry. Making information retrieval seamless, ResoluteAI allows users to research, uncover, integrate, and connect the most relevant data sources, at scale. In 2018, ResoluteAI was named Best Emerging Company by AI World.