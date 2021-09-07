OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Innovations, Inc., a financial technology company on a mission to help people struggling with debt, today announced that it has saved its members more than $1,000,000 in 2021. In addition, Randal Wong, co-founder of Aura Financial and PlanetRx.com, has joined Resolve as its Chief Technology Officer.
"It's always an exciting day when we reach this milestone each year," said Alex Mooradian, CEO of Resolve. "It's especially joyous this year given the turbulent economy we've all experienced as a result of Covid. Our members and the entire Resolve family have endured a very challenging 15 months and I'm proud that we delivered such extraordinary value to our members."
The Resolve platform is disruptive technology aiming to revolutionize the debt relief industry by providing a 100% online experience, fees that are more than 80% lower than traditional providers, and a 110% transparent and honest approach to financial guidance. Resolve members gain access to money-saving creditor offers, a dedicated personal debt expert, power budgeting tools with spending insights, and credit report tracking.
Resolve's unique business model is built on trust and fairness and allows its members to select a monthly subscription amount that fits their budget. Unlike traditional providers which charge ridiculously high and hidden fees, Resolve members are encouraged to tip based on their happiness and success.
"Demand for our services is skyrocketing as the world recovers from the pandemic," says Alex. "We're growing our team and as the first key hire, we are excited to announce Randal Wong as our new CTO. Randal's work at Aura, The Federal Reserve Bank, and PlanetRx.com demonstrates the perfect balance of mission-driven financial technology."
Randal comes to Resolve after 8 years at Aura Financial, a technology company that provides affordable, credit-building loans to working families in America, and 5 years at Oportun, also a mission-oriented lender. He has vast startup experience dating back to the initial ".com" boom as a co-founder of PlanetRx.com.
"I'm very excited to join the mission at Resolve," Randal says. "As a two-time co-founder, it's rare to find the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar company while fundamentally transforming people's lives by helping them out of debt. Alex has built a fantastic team and I'm looking forward to rapidly scaling our team and membership in the coming months."
About Resolve
Resolve is a financial technology company focused on helping the 77 million Americans struggling with debt. Resolve's award-winning, consumer-first financial technology platform has saved its members over $7,000,000 while providing powerful support, education, and tools to get back on track. Resolve is a Public Benefit Corporation backed by QED Investors, Acumen, Fenway Summer Ventures, Camp One Ventures, Financial Health Network, Financial Venture Studio, Temerity Capital Partners, and Purpose Built Ventures. Visit helloresolve.com for more information.
