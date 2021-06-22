TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolver Inc., the leader in Risk and Security Management Software, today announces that they have partnered with Ascent, an AI-based solution that automatically generates a customer's regulatory obligations and updates them as regulations change. This partnership will harness the power of Resolver's Compliance Management solution to streamline and take the guesswork out of which obligations are critical to an organization.
Resolver seamlessly connects with Ascent to dramatically simplify the regulatory change process. This partnership will allow Resolver customers to leverage Ascent's AI-based technology to automatically deliver a complete set of obligations targeted to their organization's specific needs. Users will gain visibility over their entire regulatory landscape, ensure that they have comprehensive coverage, and drive risk-based prioritization of compliance activities.
Leveraging the integration, users will be able to easily understand the breadth of their organization's regulatory obligations by quickly distilling down what is relevant for their business. This will help teams to save time and resources from manually tracking and analyzing regulator websites, to identify if and when there is a change. As rule changes occur, a customer's obligations are automatically updated, alerting the user to review the impact.
"By automating the identification of regulatory obligations and rule changes, compliance and legal teams can rest assured that they will know if and when a change occurs," says Will Anderson, CEO of Resolver. "This will not only help to eliminate regulatory and operational gaps, but help organizations avoid fines and lower the overall cost of compliance."
Empowered with this information, teams will have the confidence to support future growth and expansion activities, as they will know they have the right infrastructure in place to identify and address any regulatory changes quickly and strategically.
"Ascent was created to make it easier for businesses to do the right thing, and we're proud to uphold that mission through our new partnership with Resolver," said Ascent Founder and President Brian Clark. "This integration allows customers to automate and optimize their compliance operations in a way that, instead of shuffling data and adding risk, works to eliminate regulatory compliance risk by giving the customer a single source of regulatory truth."
About Resolver
Resolver helps our customers become secure and resilient; ready to respond to every threat and opportunity. Our intuitive integrated risk management software for mid to large-sized organizations includes solutions for risk management, corporate security, business resilience and IT risk. Resolver enables these teams to drive user adoption, share data more effectively, streamline operations and provide more actionable insights throughout the organization. Learn more at resolver.com.
About Ascent
Ascent invented Regulatory Knowledge Automation to fundamentally transform how businesses comply. Using AI, Ascent generates a complete set of regulatory obligations targeted to the customer and keeps them up-to-date automatically, finally creating a way for firms to reduce both risk and costs at the same time. This dynamic regulatory knowledge is available through our cloud-based platform or API. Learn more at http://www.ascentregtech.com.
