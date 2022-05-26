Designed for ease of use for busy risk and security teams, Resolver's 22.1 release improves user capabilities and incident submission workflows, for agile analysis and response.
TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolver Inc., the leader in Risk Intelligence software, announces new, improved user flows and data intake in its 22.1 release. The feature upgrades were designed through strong customer feedback, addressing the goal of improving the platform's simplicity and ease of use for busy risk and security teams.
"Risk intelligence hinges on understanding how different data points come together into one picture; how one indicator, one incident or one issue impacts the organization's strategy and key risks. With the 2022.1 release we really focused on bringing all that information together, risk leaders can click into one page and see all the factors that will impact their results." – Joe Crampton, VP of Product, Resolver Inc.
In this release, Resolver aimed to simplify the day-to-day for all lines of defense through updates to Forms, Two-Way Email, and Anonymous Portal Submission.
Forms: Resolver's new form-building capabilities are purpose-built for faster adoption, ease of use, simplified user flows, and intuitive data displays. Resolver recognizes the need to provide personalization and configurability at the fingertips of the user to help scale our product alongside our customer's business. In this release, deeper customization capabilities and reduced information density give users the power to condense or expand their form view, with the help of organized cards and tabs, to display the most valuable information for decision-making.
Two-Way Email: Allowing for meaningful collaboration between incident submitters and response teams, Resolver's Two-Way Email feature helps elevate the existing email ingestion feature, allowing direct conversations with incident submitters (from an object nested right within Resolver's application) leading to faster case resolutions. By improving data intake and communication, teams can improve trust and transparency in their incident solutions and prevention strategies.
Confidential Portal Submission: Supporting the privacy of submitters through confidential reporting, Resolver's Confidential Portal Submission feature helps protect the Personal Identity of a submitter, builds transparency, and encourages the greatest number of people to come forward while offering companies the greatest degree of protection from risk.
A Beta release was launched for our existing customers in April, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
"We've been in the system some time since the release, and we're excited about the new features and fixes," says Kyle Boatsman, Global Program Analyst at Compassion International. "An alignment issue with form labels was fixed (I'm particularly happy about that one); the 'Bypass Required Fields' setting you can apply to triggers now is a big value-add for our users and the ability to hide certain buttons from intake forms removes one of our most significant risks for losing reported incidents. Thanks to you and the Product Team for some great updates!"
Lilia Lacob, Director of Compliance at Wealth One Bank of Canada said, "I'm excited to use the collapsible view of forms with tabs, as this will offer my Chief Compliance Officer all the data he needs in a concise format."
Request a demo today to see how these features come together to improve data collection and reporting to reduce risk, delivering meaningful business value to your organization.
About Resolver:
Resolver empowers business to move faster. Resolver works with over 1000 of the world's leading organizations to provide risk intelligence software that addresses risk management, audit, compliance, vendor risk, corporate security, and IT risk challenges. We are transforming Risk Management to Risk Intelligence so that businesses can achieve their goals with confidence. Find out more at http://www.resolver.com.
Media Contact
Nadine Araksi, Resolver Inc., 1 (647) 494-7707 Ext: 449, hello@resolver.com
SOURCE Resolver Inc.