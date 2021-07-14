CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Resource Management Institute, dedicated to the advancement of resource and workforce management thought leadership, announced a major milestone marking five years of operation. Over the past five years, the Resource Management Institute has provided the resource and workforce management community a vehicle to advance the discipline of resource management, and further the interests of the people who make up this community and the companies they work for. During that timeframe the RMI has grown to over 800 member companies from professional and consulting services, enterprise IT teams, product development organizations, marketing agencies, and other project-based work teams.
Since its inception, the Institute's focus has been on addressing the key issues services operations continue to struggle with including poor project performance, underutilized labor, dissatisfied customers, and employee satisfaction and retention.
With poor resource management being a leading cause in many of these issues, the RMI observed an ongoing need for the standardization of resource management strategies, practices and processes, and developed the first-of-its-kind professional certification program for resource managers. The Resource Management Certified Professional (RMCP)® program offers resource management professionals an opportunity to achieve certification by demonstrating proficiency in resource management best practices.
Teaching the Just-in-Time Resourcing® brand of human capital management solutions, certified resource managers can help their companies build the right set of capabilities to accomplish the most efficient use of human capital. The impact from those that have been resource management certified can be felt directly by the organizations they work for:
"The RMCP® certification demonstrates to your employer, and your stakeholders, that you are trained and up to date on the best practices of your craft – Resource Management," said Kimberly Carrieri, Director, Americas Resource & Skills Management Lead at Dell EMC.
"The RMCP® program from the RMI is a master class in best practice when it comes to resource management. It is the industry standard for any individual, organization or enterprise, seeking to be effective in a function that can have an invaluable impact on the success of your business," said Gary Ward, Director, Global Resource Staffing at Guidewire Software.
"The certification provided me invaluable information that enables me to improve several processes in our company, all these promoted from our RMO and it opens a window to connect with colleagues and collaborate," said Claudia Moreno, RMO Manager at SweetRush.
"In 5 years, we went from an idea to an Institute of 800 member companies with ten active sponsors, built world class research capabilities, and trained resource managers from hundreds of companies each year," said RMI Managing Director Randy Mysliviec. "As we look to the next five years, we plan to expand our community into other project-based domains and further cement Just-in-Time Resourcing® as the industry standard process solution for resource and workforce management."
As the RMI marks five years as the premier organization where resource and workforce management professionals can collaborate with others who are managing people and projects, the Institute plans to expand its footprint with human capital-intensive service providers including law firms, accounting firms, engineering, and construction organizations.
The Resource Management Institute is dedicated to the advancement of resource and workforce management thought leadership, best practices and standards, globally recognized credentials that certify resource management expertise, and tools and resources necessary for effective and efficient management of capital-intensive human businesses. The Resource Management Institute was created to provide the resource and workforce management community a vehicle to advance the discipline of resource and workforce management, and further the interests of the people who make up this community and the companies they work for.
