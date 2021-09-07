ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving to a fully remote workforce early in the pandemic is the latest example of RMI's quick reaction to changing conditions. Adaptation is crucial in business, and through its history, RMI has excelled at innovation to uncover growth opportunities.
Born as Direct Results Network in 2001, one could count its rebrand to Response Mine Interactive a year later as evidence this is a company not content to stand still. The name harkens to its focus on direct response marketing, and data mining to gather leads and sales.
The adaptations are enabled by the quick and decisive leadership of company CEO and Founder Ken Robbins. Since founding the company, this hallmark of Ken's style has been integrated into the fabric of the culture, and is reflected in a key value - encouraging every employee to innovate. No matter their level or tenure, teammates' ideas are heard and, if successful, implemented quickly.
With clients including Carhartt, Floor & Decor and Terminix, RMI manages millions of SEM keywords, and has generated billions in revenue for clients over the past two decades. It operates more than 100 web properties, including some of the top sites in home services like PestExterminator.com. Demonstrating the teams' expertise in healthcare, RMI has also created the number one telemedicine marketing blog- MarketingTelehealth.com.
Robbins got his start in business when he dropped out of Georgia Tech and earned his real estate license. An early client was a veteran ad agency owner who recruited him to start a new initiative at his then-agency, BKV, and eventually backed him in founding RMI. In 2009, Robbins realized that the agency was misaligned with the market and more adaptation was needed. Tapping into a cohort of advisors, Ken and the leadership team transformed RMI to focus on competitive advantage, leverage points, self-disclosure, employee self-management, and client service.
"Being self-aware and continually striving for excellence allows us to have no ego," says Robbins. "We can't be stuck in 'the way it's always been done' - instead by listening to our team and the marketplace, we can adapt and react quickly."
RMI has planned in-person and virtual events to celebrate this #RMI20 milestone, including a company-wide party for employees and their families, vendors and partners; and a virtual event for the remote teams with fun interactive activities planned.
ABOUT: Response Mine Interactive (RMI) is the premier digital agency for enterprise retail, home services and health and wellness marketers who are ready to improve their marketing to acquire more qualified customers and patients using direct response strategy. Clients include Carhartt, Floor & Decor, Terminix, Trugreen, American Home Shield, Aetna, Salt Life, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and more. A detailed history and interactive timeline of the agency's growth is on its site here https://responsemine.com/news/timeline/. For more information or media inquiries, contact Karen Cahill at karen.cahill@responsemine.com.
Media Contact
Karen Cahill, Response Mine Interactive, 4042026082, karen.cahill@responsemine.com
SOURCE Response Mine Interactive