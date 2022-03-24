WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responsum Health (Responsum), an innovative developer of personalized patient apps and chronic-disease knowledge communities, in partnership with the https://www.achleducation.com/Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL), has created and launched an online connection and knowledge platform for women living with menopausal symptoms.
The platform, called Responsum for Menopause, is now available to the public and is free to access via web browser or mobile app.
While nearly all women will go through menopause in some phase of their lives, its symptoms and effects in women's lives are often underrecognized and undertreated. Hot flashes affect an estimated 80% of women with menopause and generally last 10-15 years. The average age for menopause is between 46-53 years, but hot flashes can start during perimenopause, which usually begins at around 40.
In collaboration with ACHL, and an Expert Advisory Council comprised of women who have experienced menopause, as well as leaders from the menopause medical and advocacy communities, Responsum for Menopause provides a digital home for a community that features education resources and content applicable to all women experiencing menopause symptoms.
Responsum Health has designed, developed, and provided a digital platform with daily-updated, expert-vetted, patient-centered content to address identified unmet educational needs of women experiencing menopause.
The platform and its mobile app primarily focus on delivering summarized, understandable content that increases women's awareness of menopause symptoms and their confidence to speak with their healthcare providers and seek treatment when needed. It serves as a comprehensive resource and informational support tool for those suffering from menopausal symptoms.
Additionally, the Responsum app approach incorporates an expert-moderated community "chat" around which it convenes robust member-support networks.
Responsum Health's proven approach has already demonstrated unequaled success at working in partnership with leading advocacy groups to bring its novel digital platforms to people with pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, glaucoma, uterine fibroids, and long COVID.
Finally, in addition to educating members, the Responsum platform will provide ACHL with insights gathered from user data and surveys. Through quarterly surveys, including initial benchmarking, Responsum will work with ACHL to measure the impact of its content and community support on members' self-reported knowledge level, willingness to engage healthcare providers, and mental health (among others). These insights will support identifying areas for future healthcare provider education, ensuring members' perspectives and challenges are considered.
This program is supported by an educational grant from Astellas.
"We are grateful that Astellas is willing to support our mission to educate, support, and empower people with chronic conditions through our unique approach to providing individuals with the information they need to drive better outcomes," said Andrew Rosenberg, founder of Responsum Health. "By working with recognized educational leaders like ACHL, as well as trusted voices from within the patient advocacy community, we have created a unique online platform that fills a vital information gap—while simultaneously creating an authentic, welcoming online community for women with menopause."
"ACHL is delighted to partner with Responsum Health on the creation of this unique app to address the unmet needs of menopausal women. By creating this community, we hope women will find education, support, and empowerment to speak to their healthcare providers about their menopausal symptoms and treatment options. We are especially thankful to Astellas for recognizing the need for education and supporting the goals of our program", said Amanda Kaczerski, SVP with ACHL.
About Responsum Health
With a mission of building and supporting online "knowledge communities" of chronic disease patients, Responsum Health (Latin for "the answer") is a disruptive and innovative healthcare startup company that develops and provides free, disease-specific patient engagement platforms and apps that monitor, search, and curate the Internet – and then generate a personalized newsfeed of article summaries vetted by Responsum's patient group and subject matter expert partners. For patients with chronic illness, Responsum Health replaces the need to sort and sift through the Internet on their own with a professionalized search and summary service; indeed, no other such app or platform exists.
Responsum Health wraps a proprietary newsfeed into a highly engaging digital platform that enables patients to comment on and rate the articles and share with their professional care team and loved ones. Responsum platforms also enable patients to share experiences through a moderated social wall, organize their health information, and find local patient support groups and services near them.
With dynamic patient knowledge platforms in areas as diverse as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, uterine fibroids, glaucoma, and long COVID, Responsum Health's apps drive extremely high user engagement metrics that widely exceed industry standards. Developed from years of interviews, extensive research at Carnegie Mellon University, and collaboration with hundreds of patients worldwide, Responsum Health's disease-specific apps are designed to improve patients' knowledge, grow their self-confidence, and provide for the organization and coordination of their healthcare information. Today, thousands of patients and their caregivers rely on Responsum Health apps and content for their daily health information.
The company is a part of the Startup Health network of recognized healthcare innovators and counts leading corporations and organizations among its clients and partners in delivering knowledge platforms in areas as diverse as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, uterine fibroids, and glaucoma. Clients and partners of Responsum Health include Astellas, Otsuka, Abbvie, Galapagos, the Allergan Foundation, Prevent Blindness, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, The White Dress Project, the Black Women's Health Imperative, and CARE About Fibroids.
Responsum is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
About the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL)
The Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning has been an accredited provider of CME/CE for over 20 years. ACHL's mission is to design, develop, and implement quality continuing education activities that will have a positive influence on the way healthcare is practiced and ultimately to improve the quality of care provided to patients. ACHL serves its mission by designing directly sponsored and jointly sponsored educational activities using a variety of educational methods, media, and approaches.
ACHL actively engages and collaborates with diverse healthcare stakeholders to transform the reach and redefine the value of independent medical education. Through these collaborations and as an independent CME/CE provider, ACHL strives to promote positive change and improve the quality of care for patients everywhere. Based in Chicago, IL, ACHL's team of 25 employees manages over 250 educational activities each year across a wide range of therapeutic areas – winning awards for our groundbreaking digital technologies, innovative designs, and global reach.
https://www.achleducation.com/
