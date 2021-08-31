WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responsum Health (Responsum) is pleased and excited to announce the launch of its new public investment opportunity campaign. After years of continued growth, including the launch of five new healthcare support apps that currently serve more than 10,000 members and the formation of various partnerships with key players across the healthcare landscape, Responsum is poised to take another step forward in our mission of supporting and empowering patients, caregivers, advocates and providers, alike through the expansion of digital health literacy resources.
The campaign is being coordinated with the assistance of leading start-up investment platform, Republic, a resource that connects thoroughly vetted entrepreneurs with high-potential investors across a wide variety of markets. Founded by alumni from AngelList, the largest online platform for private investing. Republic has since built a team and a network of the top people from the startup, venture capital, and investment worlds.
Rather than relying solely on traditional investors, Responsum is opening opportunities to individuals and organizations for as little as $100, who want to be part of the future of healthcare support and self-advocacy. "Responsum is incredibly excited to be able to launch this campaign on the Republic platform," says founder and CEO, Andrew Rosenberg. "It was important to us that we were able to open up investment opportunities to populations that mirror the communities we serve. Not only does it allow for a more inclusive and equitable user experience; it also allows current and future members to feel as though they have a genuine stake in supporting one another through their journeys."
Prospective investors can learn more about the campaign and Responsum mission by visiting the organization's campaign page.
About Responsum Health
Responsum Health's mission is to build and support online knowledge communities for chronic disease patients. The company offers a free, revolutionary patient engagement platform that monitors, searches, and curates the internet to generate a personalized Newsfeed of article summaries, which are vetted by Responsum's patient group partners. Each comprehensive platform enables patients to comment on and rate articles, as well as share them with their professional care team and loved ones. Responsum also helps patients to better organize their health information, find local patient support groups and services, and support one another through a moderated, disease-specific social wall.
About Republic
Republic is a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto, and video game investments for both retail and accredited investors. Republic has facilitated over $250 million in investments by our global community of over one million members. Headquartered in New York City with a team in six countries, Republic is backed by Binance, AngelList, Passport Capital, and more. For more information, visit http://www.republic.co
