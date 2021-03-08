LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The multi-award-winning provider, which has spent several years forging partnerships with leading EPOS, PMS and payment providers to seamlessly integrate its web-based mobile ordering platform into current infrastructures, has experienced a significant surge in demand since the first wave of hospitality restrictions in spring 2020.
However, whilst the technology can be rapidly deployed, wi-Q is encouraging operators to think further than recovery and invest time in developing a robust solution, as well as staff training and marketing to fully reap the benefits and meet long-term consumer demand for an intuitive digital guest experience.
Patience Tucker, Global Sales Director for wi-Q, explained the importance of being ready with a fully functional mobile ordering system from the outset: "We are working in 22 countries, and seeing the incredible challenges the pandemic has wrought globally.
"We want to help hospitality businesses hit the ground running and be customer-ready as fast as possible, but it's important not to compromise on the guest experience. What the pandemic has given us is widespread adoption of digital guest technology, but competition will be fierce and it's important to deliver a well-planned solution."
wi-Q clients who have embraced the digital journey have seen order uplift values of between 30-70%, boosted by customer engagement, real-time offers and strong marketing strategies.
"Simply transferring a menu to a digital platform isn't enough," says Patience. "Present menus and services in a way that will personalise and improve your customers' journey. Use every channel you have to shout about your solution both online and offline and make sure your staff champion your new digital ordering process, especially if the physical customer journey has changed, for instance with collection points.
"Look at how well McDonald's transitioned to digital. It made sure customers were informed, signposted and reminded at every touchpoint, with additional incentives for mobile ordering. wi-Q has been in the mobile ordering market for years, working with some of the world's leading brands, so we have great experience to share with our clients."
This year, McKinsey reported that the McKinsey reported that the Covid-19 pandemic has moved technology forward by as much as five years [Covid-19 pandemic has moved technology forward by as much as five year __title__ ]s. Mobile devices have become a means of communication, buying and selling, and hygiene control; all of which will be expected from the hospitality industry.
This is evident from the sharp rise in the number of restaurants using online ordering worldwide in the face of Covid-19. But whilst the past year has contributed to its growth, mobile ordering is not a new tool insisted Patience.
"Some of the world's most competitive hospitality venues have been offering mobile ordering for a few years now. Digital ordering and payment will have been on the agenda for many operators as part of their strategy for the future. Yes, it serves the current needs of the pandemic, but its ultimate value will come to fruition as a long-term investment."
wi-Q is a technology partner to hospitality businesses, offering the benefits of continuous software development, a fixed, low-cost monthly SaaS fee and a no transaction charge guarantee. The company's comprehensive onboarding programme offers consultancy, deployment, training and marketing support, as well as ongoing account management.
For more information on wi-Q's mobile ordering and payment solution, visit http://www.wi-q.com
