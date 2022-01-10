SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a new survey report examining the current U.S. labor market. The study analyzes several factors contributing to the high employee turnover rate in various industries. Research experts generated responses from 1,250 American adults.
According to the study, 23 percent of employees plan to find new jobs in 2022, and nine percent of workers have already accepted a new job offer for the new year. Sixty-one percent of employees expect to leave their current positions during the first 6 months of the year. Most people who plan to resign say they will do so between January and June. In contrast, 39 percent of respondents say they will wait until the new year to begin looking for new employment.
Survey results indicate that staff turnover will be higher among workers in the retail and food and hospitality industries. Thirty-one percent of retail personnel and 26 percent of food and hospitality employees plan to find new jobs. Additionally, employers in the education, office and administrative support, and business and finance industries can expect a quarter of their workforce to switch jobs in 2022.
When it comes to experience level, people in middle management plan to quit at a higher rate. Twenty-six percent of mid-level managers say they are looking for new jobs. Likewise, 23 percent of non-management employees and 17 percent of senior management staff plan to pursue new job opportunities this year. Thirty-two percent of respondents also say they're looking for work in different industries.
"Employees often wait for end-of-the-year bonuses to make a change, or see what new opportunities arise in the new year," career strategist Carolyn Kleiman says. "Plus, as the pandemic continues, people continue to evaluate their lives, and work is a large part of that."
Fifty percent of respondents say they are quitting to find jobs with better pay and benefits. Oppositely, 42 percent of workers will leave their current roles for jobs they are more passionate about. Thirty-two percent of respondents also cite poor working conditions as a reason for seeking new employment.
ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this survey to discover major influences that drive increased resignation among workers. Each respondent was found via a screening question, and the study was conducted over two days. This survey was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish from December 17, 2021, to December 18, 2021. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-4-workers-plan-on-quitting-in-2022-as-great-resignation-continues/.
ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
Media Contact
Kristen Scatton, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, kristen@resumebuilder.com
SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com