Although most job seekers cite flexible schedules as a top priority, only 32 percent of companies allow employees to choose their own schedules
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent report based on two surveys targeting American workers and employers. The study provides insight into top priorities for job-seekers and what companies are doing to attract and retain talent. Each survey generated feedback from 1,000 respondents.
According to the report, 45 percent of employees and 44 percent of employers agree that the current job market is more challenging than before the pandemic. Companies report that hiring new employees is more difficult, while job seekers say that it is now harder to find a job than pre-COVID. In contrast, 26 percent of employees say finding a job is easier in 2022, and 23 percent of employers say hiring new employees is easier now. Twenty-one percent of workers and employers alike have not experienced any differences in the job hunting or hiring process.
Survey results indicate that most employees want flexibility when it comes to their work schedules. However, only a third of employers give their staff the option to create their own schedules. Businesses in the advertising and marketing industry are more likely to offer flexible scheduling. Forty-three percent of advertising and marketing companies, 41 percent of business and finance jobs, and 41 percent of arts and entertainment businesses allow workers to choose their schedules. Additionally, 31 percent of American workers want fully remote jobs, but only 23 percent of employers say all positions at their companies are remote.
"Job seekers are more in the driver's seat than ever before, and are being firmer in what they will and won't accept with a new position," job search coach and executive recruiter Stacie Haller says. "Progressive companies willing to meet those needs are enjoying a great ability to hire, while those who refuse to move in a new direction are seeing repercussions."
The study also shows that 60 percent of employers have not raised wages this year, even though it is a top priority among job-seekers. Fifty-nine percent of respondents say they are looking for a new job because they want higher pay. Only 40 percent of companies have increased salaries since May 2021, and some industries are more likely to offer salary increases than others. Forty-one percent of businesses in food and hospitality and 47 percent of retail employers have increased pay since last year. Comparatively, 38 percent of job hunters say they refused an offer because the salary was not enough for their level of education or experience.
Unlimited paid time off, retirement benefits, and health insurance are also among the list of top priorities for job seekers. Only 33 percent of employers have increased the amount of paid time off for employees within the past year. Twenty-three percent of companies started offering or improved their retirement benefits, and 18 percent have done the same for health insurance benefits. Another challenge for employers and job seekers are interview no shows. Thirty-nine percent of employers say job applicants have not shown up for interviews, while 29 percent of job hunters say employers did not show up for an interview.
ResumeBuilder.com commissioned and conducted both surveys via the online platform Pollfish. One study was conducted on June 3, 2022 and surveyed 1000 American adults 18 and older currently seeking a new job. The second study was conducted from June 3 – 4, 2022 and surveyed 1000 employers, including hiring managers, directors, business owners, and senior management personnel. All data found within this report derives from the surveys, and appropriate respondents were found using Pollfish's screening tools. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/job-market-difficulties-continue-in-2022-as-employers-fail-to-meet-job-seekers-expectations/.
