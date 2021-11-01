SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report to examine how many remote employees work two or more jobs. The study generated responses from 1,250 American adults who are full-time workers
According to the survey, 69 percent of remote employees have another full or part-time job. Thirty-seven percent of respondents with multiple jobs have a second full-time job, 45 percent of whom say they work remotely. Additionally, most people with two full-time jobs work fewer hours than the standard for full-time employment. Forty-seven percent of respondents from this group say they work 40 hours or less per week at both jobs combined. In contrast, only 23 percent of remote workers, with two full-time jobs, log 80 or more work hours each week.
The study indicates that most employees with multiple jobs are more productive. Forty-nine percent of employees with more than one job believe they are more productive, while 39 percent say they are equally as productive. Men are also more likely to feel productive with a second job. Fifty-five percent of male workers say having two jobs makes them more productive, compared to 40 percent of women.
Survey data also shows that 73 percent of workers ages 35-44 are more likely to have a second job. Similarly, 71 percent of respondents ages 25-34, and 68 percent of employees ages 18-24 are working two jobs. Only 55 percent of workers aged 55 and older have a second source of income.
Fifty percent of respondents said they work multiple jobs to earn extra spending money, and 49 percent work to pay off debt. Other reasons workers are taking up additional employment is to gain more work experience (43 percent), or to pursue a career they are more passionate about (39 percent).
Additionally, three out of four workers with multiple jobs say they are running their own business. Eighty-four percent of respondents with two full-time jobs and 69 percent of people with two part-time jobs say their second job is running a business.
ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this survey to identify working habits among full-time employees. The survey was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish on October 4-5, 2021. Each respondent was found via a screening question and qualified based on being a full-time remote worker. All respondents were asked to answer questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/7-in-10-remote-workers-have-multiple-jobs/
